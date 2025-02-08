Rado Unveils the DiaStar Original x Tej Chauhan: A Timeless Symphony of Heritage and Innovation

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 8: Rado, the revered "Master of Materials," proudly presents its latest design masterpiece-the Rado DiaStar Original x Tej Chauhan. This extraordinary creation reimagines the legendary DiaStar Original, seamlessly blending six decades of iconic craftsmanship with the visionary genius of British industrial designer Tej Chauhan.

A bold reinterpretation of a timeless classic, the DiaStar Original x Tej Chauhan features a radiant yellow-gold-coloured PVD-coated Ceramos™ bezel, celebrated for its unmatched durability and brilliance. Paired with a light grey, pillow-shaped rubber strap, it juxtaposes elegance with a contemporary edge. The matt black dial, accented by a striking silver and blue minute track, is an artistic marvel, further distinguished by Chauhan's proprietary typography for the day-date display.

Beneath its exquisite exterior lies Rado's calibre R764 automatic movement, offering an 80-hour power reserve and enhanced precision through its Nivachron™ antimagnetic hairspring. With a water resistance of up to 10 bar (100 meters), the timepiece marries impeccable performance with design ingenuity.

Adrian Bosshard, CEO of Rado, reflects on the partnership, "Tej Chauhan has delivered a visionary interpretation of the DiaStar, honouring its enduring legacy while propelling it into a bold new future. His brilliance is evident in every detail."

Tej Chauhan shares his inspiration, "DiaStar Original is a Rado icon, so my challenge was to create design distinction without compromising its integrity."

The Rado DiaStar Original x Tej Chauhan is not merely a watch but a statement of artistry, craftsmanship, and the unyielding pursuit of innovation.

Step into the future of horological excellence at rado.com.

