Raghukul Nayak Shri Ram Ramleela to Grace Delhi at Kamani Auditorium

New Delhi [India], January 09:Delhi will soon be treated to the spiritual and cultural grandeur of the Raghukul Nayak Shri Ram Ramleela, an extraordinary performance that promises to be a captivating experience for all. Organized by the prestigious Antarrashtriya Ramleela Mahotsav Association, this year's performance will take place at Kamani Auditorium on January 13th and 14th.

The event is being produced under the expert guidance of Mr. V.P. Tandon & Coordinated by Vandana Tondon the visionary founder of the Ramleela, who has been dedicated to keeping the legacy of Ramleela alive through his thoughtful productions. His passion for the art and culture of Ramleela has earned him widespread recognition, and this year's rendition is set to be a showstopper.

This Ramleela is not confined to Delhi alone but is being performed in various states across India, with plans to expand to an international platform. Such initiatives aim to bring people closer to Sanatan Dharma, allowing audiences worldwide to connect with its profound teachings and cultural richness. Let us all come together to support this incredible initiative and make it a resounding success, spreading the essence of Sanatan Dharma far and wide through the timeless story of Shri Ram.

If you’re in Delhi, mark your calendars for January 13th and 14th to witness this magnificent event at Kamani Auditorium. Celebrate the cultural brilliance of Ramleela and be part of a journey that promises devotion, drama, and divine performances.

Book your tickets at- bookmyshow.com/plays/raghukul-nayak-shree-ram-the-path-of-truth

