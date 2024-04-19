Rahat Rooh Enters the Digital Era: The 140 Year Old Company Launches Its Website

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], April 19: Whenever someone in an Indian household feels a headache, the first solution that comes to their mind is applying the Rahat Rooh oil. That's the legacy of the brand. The company has been providing Ayurvedic and herbal products for over 140 years. Now, the company has taken the next bigger step and launched its own website. That's right, now customers can buy top-quality natural products from their official website.

In the digital era, it is crucial for brands to have an online presence, and the company also has entered the digital space. With their all-new website, customers can get iconic products like Headache & Migraine Relief Essential Oil in a breeze. Users can now scroll through the website and buy the product they like in a few clicks. The best part is the discount that customers get on purchasing from the website. Customers can also be assured of the authenticity of the product as they are purchasing directly from the official website.

Hearing it from the Managing Director of Rahat Rooh, Pankaj Choudhary, on how the brand wants to ensure that their customers get quality products and purchase herbal products from reliable and trustworthy sources.

"Everyone wants to get herbal and Ayurvedic oil, but there aren't any reliable platforms to purchase such products. People have trusted us for more than a century, and they know that they will only get top-quality and pure products at our website," said Pankaj Choudhary.

140 Years of Excellence

Nowadays, if a brand completes a decade in the industry, it is considered an achievement, and Rahat Rooh has done a remarkable feat of ruling the herbal product industry for more than 140 years, which shows that the brand is in a different league altogether.

New Chapter, Same Commitment: Rahat Rooh Launches Online Store

In this digital and modern age, it is crucial to be available on all platforms, and the brand is well aware of that. They have a solid and unbeaten offline network, and now they have expanded it to a smooth and easily accessible online website. Customers can easily visit the website and order their favourite oil product in just a few clicks. Customers get incomparable convenience as herbal products are delivered to their doorstep with even Cash on Delivery option, among other popular payment options.

The brand has cemented its place in the herbal oil industry, and with the website, customers can be assured that they are getting the best herbal oil of the industry from a safe, trustworthy and secure platform.

Discover the New Collections

The website keeps up with the latest market trends and provides exclusive Rahat Rooh products that aren't available anywhere else. Users can get path-breaking Ayurvedic products like Satreetha Shampoo and much more.

In an era where shampoos are loaded with harmful chemicals, the prominent Ayurvedic provides users with Satreetha Shampoo, which has natural ingredients like Reetha, Shikakai, Amla, Neem, Jatamansi, Sugandhbala, and Methi in it. Users can get a healthier scalp and stronger hair strands with such prolific ingredients. Herbal products like these are a breath of fresh air in a market jammed with synthetic and bogus products.

The website houses a wide range of herbal products like Green oil, Sukoon Oil, Medicated Hair Oil, Satreetha Shampoo and much more.

Customers who have used the website are quite satisfied with their experience on the online store. The website is intuitive, easy to use and, most importantly, safe and secure for users to visit and purchase products.

