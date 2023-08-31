Raheja Modern Vivarea: Redefining Sustainable Luxury Living

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], August 31: In the heart of Mumbai's premium locality, Mahalakshmi stands a remarkable project that encapsulates the essence of luxurious and sustainable living - Raheja Modern Vivarea. This visionary project by K Raheja Corp Homes not only redefines urban living but also integrates cutting-edge engineering interventions to create an unparalleled living experience.

Engineering Excellence and Sustainability

Spread across 3 acres, Raheja Modern Vivarea features two west-facing towers that offer breathtaking views of the Golf Course, Racecourse, and the Arabian Sea. The project presents a selection of 3 and 4-bedroom apartments, customized to meet the unique preferences of residents. What sets Raheja Modern Vivarea apart is its commitment to sustainable living.

The engineering interventions employed in this project are both innovative and environmentally conscious. During the under-construction phase, the use of 'green energy' minimizes greenhouse gas emissions and reduces air pollution. An advanced astronomical timer-based lighting system adjusts outdoor lighting schedules based on real-time data for sunrise and sunset, optimizing energy usage.

In line with the commitment to sustainability, the project features EV-enabled charging infrastructure for residents, encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles. Energy-efficient cooling systems, water heating systems, low-flow water fixtures, and DG laminated glass are employed to minimize noise and energy wastage. Robust fire suppression systems ensure safety, utilizing sprinklers and hydrants.

Sustainable Living for a Better Tomorrow

Raheja Modern Vivarea addresses the growing demand for sustainable living by integrating eco-friendly practices and advanced technologies. Buyers today seek not only quality structures but also projects that minimize environmental impact. By utilizing high solar reflective materials and vegetated roofs, the project incorporates topsoil preservation, tree relocation, pollution control, and microclimate preservation.

The indoor environment is optimized with cross ventilation, ample daylighting, and double-glazed units with low U value and SHGC. Energy management measures include solar hot water systems and LED lighting, reducing common area lighting by 10%. The project embraces VRV air conditioning systems, energy-efficient pumps, and motors, all contributing to sustainability.

Technological Innovations

The construction of Raheja Modern Vivarea showcases the integration of various technological innovations. Notably, the utilization of green energy during construction eliminates greenhouse gas emissions. The project features EV-enabled charging infrastructure, aligning with sustainable transportation trends. The astronomical timer-based outdoor lighting system optimizes energy consumption.

Energy-efficient air conditioning and water heating systems, along with low-flow water fixtures, contribute to conservation efforts. Advanced features like DGU laminated glass with acoustic film ensure optimal acoustics and comfort. These technological advancements enhance sustainability, efficiency, and safety standards.

Thoughtful Material Choices

Raheja Modern Vivarea's construction reflects thoughtful material choices aimed at minimizing environmental impact. Locally produced building materials reduce operational expenses and transport costs. Effective waste management methods are employed, reusing materials like broken bricks and concrete scraps. Environmentally safe paints, sealants, and adhesives are used. The project boasts a 100% post-occupancy organic waste management system.

Exquisite Façade Design

The building facade at Raheja Modern Vivarea is a masterpiece. Designed to be eco-friendly, visually appealing, and energy-efficient, it boasts IGBC Gold pre-certification. The facade optimizes natural light and minimizes energy consumption. It features fully openable French windows, DGU laminated glass with acoustic film, and a modern design that reflects the city's moods.

Water Conservation and Indoor Environment

The project's commitment to sustainability extends to water conservation. Low flow plumbing fixtures, on-site sewage treatment plants, and rainwater harvesting are implemented to minimize water waste. Drip irrigation systems ensure efficient water usage for landscaping. Raheja Modern Vivarea places a strong emphasis on maintaining indoor environmental quality. Advanced ventilation systems, high-quality HVAC systems, low toxicity building materials, ample natural light, and smart home technology collectively create a healthy and comfortable indoor environment.

Location Advantages

Situated in Mahalakshmi, Raheja Modern Vivarea enjoys a prime location with excellent connectivity to key business districts and landmarks in Mumbai. Proximity to major railway lines, roadways, and iconic sites like the Mahalakshmi Racecourse enhances its appeal. The project offers mesmerizing views of the Arabian Sea and Mumbai skyline, combining convenience, opulence, and exclusivity for a lavish lifestyle.

In conclusion, Raheja Modern Vivarea stands as a testament to the harmonious blend of luxury and sustainability. With innovative engineering interventions, advanced technologies, and a commitment to eco-friendly practices, it represents a new standard for urban living. As we move towards a future of conscientious living, projects like Raheja Modern Vivarea pave the way for a greener, smarter, and more luxurious tomorrow.

