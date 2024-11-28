Rahul Dravid Fronts Shriram Finance’s Uplifting Campaign – TogetherWeSoar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: Shriram Finance Ltd., a pioneer in India's financial services sector, has unveiled its latest campaign, “#TogetherWeSoar,” an ode to the transformative power of partnerships. The campaign captures the essence of India's unstoppable spirit and Shriram Finance's unwavering dedication to being a trusted partner in the financial journeys of millions.

At the heart of the campaign is cricketing legend Rahul Dravid, known for his resilience and unflinching commitment. Dravid steps into the role of Shriram Finance's brand ambassador, sharing his personal philosophy of perseverance and teamwork to inspire others to embrace partnerships that empower them to soar higher. The ad film, brimming with moments of hope and triumph, portrays Dravid encouraging individuals from all walks of life to rise above challenges with the right support system.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah adds gravitas to the campaign as the voice of the Hindi version of the film, titled “Har Indian ke Saath: Judenge. Udenge.” Shah's narration, rich with emotion and conviction, underscores the campaign's message of unity and progress. Adding further regional depth, Academy Award-winning lyricist K.S. Chandrabose and celebrated Tamil lyricist Madhan Karky contribute lyrics to the Telugu and Tamil versions, ensuring the campaign resonates with audiences across India's diverse cultural tapestry. “Together, We Soar” isn't just a campaign; it's a reflection of Shriram Finance's belief in inclusivity and empowerment. The stadium, a recurring metaphor in the ad, represents a space where dreams converge, echoing Shriram Finance's mission to unite India's aspirations and drive them toward reality.

The campaign will be launched across a wide array of platforms, including television, digital media, print, and outdoor advertising, as well as in select theaters nationwide. Viewers will also experience the campaign during marquee events such as the Pro Kabaddi League for which Shriram Finance has partnered, ensuring extensive reach.

Commenting on the campaign, Elizabeth Venkataraman, Executive Director of Marketing at Shriram Finance, said, “‘Together, We Soar' encapsulates our dedication to helping Indians overcome challenges and achieve their dreams. Through our tailored financial solutions, whether it's fixed deposits, vehicle financing, business loans, or gold loans, we aim to create meaningful connections that empower our customers.”

Shriram Finance Limited is the flagship company of the Shriram group which has a significant presence in Consumer Finance, Life Insurance, General Insurance, Housing Finance, Stock Broking, and Distribution businesses. Shriram Finance Limited is one of India's largest retail asset financing Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFC) with Assets under Management (AUM) above Rs. 2.43 trillion. Established in 1979, Shriram Finance is a holistic finance provider catering to the needs of Small Road Transport Operators and small business owners and is a leader in organised financing of pre-owned commercial vehicles and two-wheelers. It has a vertically integrated business model and offers financing number of products which include passenger commercial vehicles, loans to micro and small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), tractors & farm equipment, gold, personal loans, and working capital loans, etc. Over the last 45 years, it has developed strong competencies in the areas of loan origination, valuation of pre-owned commercial vehicles and other assets, and collections. It has a pan India presence with a network of 3,149 branches and an employee strength of 77,764 servicing 90.26 lakhs of customers.

