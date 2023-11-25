Rahul Mittra shoots Docuseries on Indian Americans

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 25: Well-known filmmaker Rahul Mittra is currently filming a docuseries on prominent Indian Americans in the US. Rahul Mittra Films & top media company American Bazaar, top media company is profiling prominent trail blazers from the diaspora & will premier in the US & subsequently worldwide in 2024.

Indian Americans have a long history in the US but their population was relatively small until the 1960s when a change in immigration policy helped lead to a migration boom of Indian tech workers. Over the generations, other family members also moved to the US.

Today, Indian Americans have become one of the most affluent & populous Asian-alone group in the United States, growing by over 50 per cent to about 4.4 million in a decade, according to a new Census Bureau. With the 2024 US presidential election on the horizon, the Indian diaspora is expected to play a decisive role in American politics.

The shoot for the multi-part series began a month ago & will premier in the US & subsequently worldwide in 2024.

