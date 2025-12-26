Rahul Roy and actress Neetu Chandra crown the winners of Miss & Mrs India 2025, a grand celebration of talent and elegance organized by Pan India Group

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: The prestigious national-level beauty pageant "Miss & Mrs India 2025", organized by the Pan India Group, was held with great grandeur at St. Andrew's Auditorium, Bandra, Mumbai. The event was graced by eminent personalities including Aashiqui fame actor Rahul Roy and renowned actress Neetu Chandra, who crowned the winners of the pageant.

Organized by Dr. Gautam Banerjee, the winners of this elegant beauty contest were Joyshikha Majumdar (Winner - Miss Category), Divya Mahendra Vasave (Winner - Mrs Category), and Adrika Ghosh (Winner - Teen Category).

The distinguished jury panel of Miss & Mrs India 2025 included Mrs. Soma Banerjee, Director, Pan India Group; Supriya Mukherjee, Mrs. Asia Pacific and Mrs. Universe (Perfect); Anushka Ghosh, Miss India (Khadi) and representative of Miss Universe India 2026; Splitsvilla 2025 participant; Dr. Payal Dalal, Director, JD Institute; Dr. Nida Khatib, Director, Dentocraft; Mark Robinson, renowned celebrity fashion choreographer; and Syed Khizar, Miss Universe choreographer. Several child artists were also honored during the event.

Speaking on the occasion, actress Neetu Chandra said,

"Miss & Mrs India 2025 is a unique pageant with no age limit. It is a wonderful concept and a powerful platform where talented individuals can showcase their abilities. Being part of this event was a memorable experience for me, as I witnessed many talented faces. Congratulations to all the winners, and I would like to say to every participant that just taking part and standing on such a prestigious stage is enough to boost one's confidence."

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Gautam Banerjee thanked Neetu Chandra and Rahul Roy for their presence and support. He said, "This pageant is truly unique, as it has no restrictions. Contestants of any age, height, complexion, and from any region can participate. Our team works towards grooming and enhancing their confidence and personality. Participants from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and many other regions took part with great confidence. The success of this event has motivated our entire team, and we look forward to organizing it again next year."

The grand success of Miss & Mrs India 2025 once again highlighted its vision of inclusivity, confidence, and empowerment across all age groups.

