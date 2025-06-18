Rail Door Profiles by Hafele

New Delhi [India], June 18: Gone are the days when kitchens had dedicated rooms which were only used for daily chores like cooking and washing. With the on-going migration into urban centres, the concept of micro-living as a trend is now gaining importance among city dwellers. Separating walls disappear, living spaces merge. These spaces flow into each other and therefore integrating family and living space with kitchens remains a very popular design option, especially in upcoming cities.

The Profin Range of Aluminium Profiles and their accessories, across categories, are available in five contemporary finishes – Silver, Graphite, Gold, Rose Gold, Dark Bronze and Matt Black. Whether you opt for a dark kitchen or follow the recent trend of adapting metallic hues, our versatile range of profiles blends in perfectly with all colour schemes. When used in contrast, they stand out like jewelled embellishments that radiate across the kitchen.

Overhead cabinets and tall units are a must in any kitchen, especially in an open kitchen. These systems optimally utilize spaces available within kitchens and can effectively store bulk quantities of food (non-refrigerated) and other kitchen items in an organized way.

To impart a similar grace to these systems as your handle-less furniture and open shelving units, Hafele brings to you its Profin Range of Rail Door Profiles. These profiles meander naturally forming innate grooves for the handles and border the glass to perfection thereby crafting timeless designs that never run out of fashion.

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor