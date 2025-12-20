Railways' revenue via flexi fare, Tatkal, Premium Tatkal 6 pc of total passenger services' revenue

New Delhi, Dec 20 The revenue earned by Indian Railways on account of flexi fare, Tatkal, and Premium Tatkal during 2020-21 to 2024-25 is approximately 6 per cent of total revenue earned from passenger services, according to the government.

Total amount of revenue accounted under ‘Miscellaneous Coaching Receipts’ during 2020-21 to 2024-25 is Rs 9,550.19 crore, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in the Rajya Sabha.

"Moreover, amount credited on account of cancellation of tickets by passengers is not maintained separately," he said.

The minister further stated that Indian Railways strives to provide affordable services to all strata of society and gave a subsidy of Rs 60,466 crore on passenger tickets in 2023-24.

"This amounts to a concession of 45 per cent on an average, to every person, travelling on Railways. In other words, if the cost of providing a service is Rs 100, then the price of the ticket is Rs 55 only. This subsidy is continuing for all passengers," Vaishnaw noted.

Moreover, revenue earned by Railways on account of flexi fare during 2024-25 is only about 1.80 per cent of total revenue earned from passenger services.

Railways are running different types of services with different fare structures. The concept of flexi fare has been introduced only in a limited number of trains -- Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duronto trains -- for better demand management. Moreover, alternative train services on a normal fare structure are available over Indian Railways on the routes of Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duronto trains.

Answering a separate question, the minister said that in 2024-25, the total Sundry Non-fare revenue (Sundry Earnings) of Indian Railways was Rs 11,586 crore, which was about 4.36 per cent of Railways’ total receipts.

"Some Divisions have also taken up wagon-cleaning contracts by allowing the sale of leftover coal or cement. About 1,308 hectares of vacant land (not immediately required by Railways for operational needs) have been entrusted to the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) for commercial development to generate non-fare revenue," the minister said.

