RailYatri Data Highlights Improved Punctuality for Train Travelers in 2024

New Delhi [India], January 18: Train travelers across India experienced more timely journeys nationally in 2024, though some routes and regions still face challenges. The insights are based on data aggregated from train travelers using the RailYatri platform, revealing a commendable reduction in delays for train travelers nationwide. The national train delays faced by the travelers dropped by nearly 8% in 2024 compared to 2023. The median delays dropped from 20 mins to 18 mins nationally.

Improvements for travelers in many states

Train travelers in many states have benefitted from significant reductions in delays. Passengers traveling in Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Gujarat reported notable improvements in punctuality, with reductions in delays ranging from 16% to 32%in 2024, making travel more predictable and convenient in these regions.

* Uttarakhand: 32% reduction in delays. (Avg: 35 mins, Median: 10 mins)

* Punjab: 20% reduction in delays. (Avg: 42 mins, Median: 15 mins)

* Gujarat: 19% reduction in delays. (Avg: 24 mins, Median: 11 mins)

* Chhattisgarh: 18% reduction in delays. (Avg: 61 mins, Median: 22 mins)

* Madhya Pradesh: 16% reduction in delays. (Avg: 53 mins, Median: 19 mins)

However few states where passengers faced increased delays in 2024 in comparison to 2023 were -

* West Bengal: 16% increase in delays (Avg: 48 mins, Median: 18 mins)

* Odisha: 5% increase in delays (Avg: 69 mins, Median: 35 mins)

* Tamil Nadu: 4% increase in delays (Avg: 29 mins, Median: 14 mins)

* Kerala: 3% increase in delays (Avg: 31 mins, Median: 16 mins)

* Assam: 2% increase in delays (Avg: 53 mins, Median: 20 mins)

State-wise - Train Travelers facing least and most delays in 2024

Least Delays (Median-wise)

* Uttarakhand: 10 mins

* Gujarat: 10 mins

* Tamil Nadu: 14 mins

* Delhi: 14 mins

* Punjab: 15 mins

Most Delays (Median wise)

* Goa: 41 mins

* Odisha: 35 mins

* Telangana: 35 mins

* Uttar Pradesh: 23 mins

* Chattisgarh: 22 mins

Delays in 2024 by Train Types

Delays in 2024 was also dependent on the train type which train travelers decided to take -

1. Humsafar Express: While travelers on Humsafar still faced the maximum average delays (~55 mins) in 2024 compared to other train types, but compared to 2023 it showed significant reduction in delays by nearly 22%. (Avg: 55 mins, Median: 19 mins)

2. Duronto Express: Travelers using Duronto Express still faced significant delays (~ 47 mins) in 2024, but compared to 2023 there was a 14% reduction in delays. (Avg: 47 mins, Median: 15 mins)

3. Shatabdi Express: Historically known for its timeliness, travelers faced 10% lesser delays on these trains in 2024. (Avg: 17 mins, Median: 10 mins)

4. Mail/Express/Superfast: Train travelers on these workhorses of Indian Railways (constitutes nearly 60% of long distance trains in India) saw a 6% improvement on delays compared to 2023. (Avg: 39 mins; Median: 19 mins)

5. Intercity Trains: Attributed as the poor cousin of Shatabdi trains and designed for daily commuter communities, Intercity train travelers saw nearly 8% improvement on punctuality in 2024. (Avg: 25 mins; Median: 16 mins)

6. Vande Bharat: India's flagship modern train saw an increase in average delays by nearly 21%. However, even with this increase, travelers of Vande Bharat trains should know that they traveled on the most punctual trains. (Avg: 17 mins, Median: 8 mins)

7. Rajdhani: Train travelers on these iconic long distance trains saw delays increasing by 14% in 2024. (Avg: 36 mins, Median: 15 mins)

8. Jan Shatabdi: Train travelers on the common man's intercity train saw that delays on their trains increased by 14% in 2024. (Avg: 21 mins, Median: 13 mins)

9. Garib Rath: Garib Rath's train travelers didn't see much of a difference in delays over the last 2 years. Delays increased marginally by 5% in 2024 and remained on the higher side for travelers. (Avg: 46 mins, Median: 21 mins)

Delay Comparison: Spotlight on Key Stations

Delays faced by train travelers in 2024 compared with previous year varied across major stations in India with some hubs benefiting from improvements while others experienced challenges.

Travelers from

* Ahmedabad saw a 21% improvement, (Avg: 32 mins, Median: 7 mins)

* New Delhi, one of the busiest railway hubs, saw a 7% reduction. (Avg: 64 mins, Median: 19 mins)

* Chennai Central saw significant improvements too, seeing 11% reduction in delays. (Avg: 43 mins, Median: 11 mins)

In contrast, travelers from some stations experienced increased delays. Kolkata Howrah saw a significant 28% rise in delays, with average delays escalating to 88 minutes. Vishakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar travelers also faced increases of 16% and 10%, respectively.

