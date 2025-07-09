Rain. Rhythm. Revelry. Evenings at dpb, Dona Paula Are Now Monsoon-Ready

VMPL

Goa [India], July 9: This monsoon, step into the world of dpb where the drinks are daring, the food is soulful, the music is magnetic, and the nights are endless. In the heart of the city at Taj Cidade de Goa, Dona Paula, Goa. As the skies darken and the first whispers of monsoon roll in, something magical begins to stir. The air is cooler, the breeze laced with petrichor, and the soundscape transforms into a rhythmic blend of falling rain and rising anticipation. dpb now embraces the season with a transformed experience that's chic, cozy, and undeniably unforgettable.

Famed for its stunning sea-facing location and open-to-sky layout, dpb has now been thoughtfully transformed for the rains. The space is monsoon-readyelegant, warm, and inviting, while retaining its signature vibe. Plush lounges, soft lighting, candle-glow ambience, and a seamless blend of sound and scenery make this the place to be when the rain begins to fall.

dpb's beverage philosophy reflects this elevated energycutting-edge, globally inspired and high on character. Each creation is a moment in itself. Picture 'Whispers of Dona Paula' that sings of passion and grace. Where watermelon, elderflower and chamomile unite - milk washed. From bold, spirit-forward signatures to playful highballs and no-proof elixirs, every sip is made to intrigue and impress.

Complementing the pours is a food menu that takes the art of grazing to new heights. Here, small plates are not an afterthoughtthey're centre stage. Expect Salmon Fish Bone served with Sour Cream and Tapioca or the Sweet Potato Charcoal. Every dish is designed to spark conversation, be passed around, and elevate the rhythm of your evening.

For those celebrating a special occasion or simply gathering with their inner circle, the bespoke grazing tables offer a signature experience. Styled with artisanal cheeses, charcuterie, warm breads, house dips, truffle almonds, fruits, and chef-led additions, these abundant, artfully arranged spreads are perfect for those who love to entertain and indulge.

As the rain taps gently on the roof and music spills into the night, dpb transforms into a luxurious cocoon of mood and magic. The vibe evolves naturallyfrom relaxed to radiant. There's always a new sound, a fresh face behind the bar, or an impromptu celebration beginning at the next table. Whether it's a private toast, a spontaneous reunion, or a carefully planned party, the space adaptsfluid, elegant, and always unforgettable.

"dpb has redefined the bar scenenot just in terms of design or drinks, but in the way people connect with a space. It's become an iconic address, and now, with its monsoon-ready transformation, guests can enjoy that same energy and elegance all season long. Escape the ordinary. Let the rain pour, let the music play, and let dpb be your place to revel in it all. If you're looking for a space that offers more than just great drinks and impeccable designa space that feels personal, indulgent, and perfectly timed with the rhythm of the seasonyou'll find it here."

says Mr. Ranjit Phillipose, Senior Vice President - Operations, IHCL Goa.

Expect occasional international DJs, world-famous mixologists, curated tastings, mixology showcases and live DJ sessions that keep the atmosphere fresh and thrilling. This is where conversations are unhurried, glances linger a little longer, and nights stretch beautifully into mornings. This monsoon, come for the sunset. Stay for the storm. Celebrate the season with curated cocktails, stylish plates, and stories that last longer than the rain. Only at dpb.

