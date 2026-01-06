Rainbow trout aquaculture farm and research institute a watershed moment: Minister

New Delhi, Jan 6 The inauguration of India’s first commercial-scale tropical Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS)-based Rainbow Trout Aquaculture Farm and Research Institute marks a watershed moment in the evolution of Indian aquaculture, the government has said.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, inaugurated the Smart Green Aquaculture Farm and Research Institute and the State-of-the-art Recirculatory Aquaculture System (RAS) Facility in Kandukur Mandal, Ranga Reddy District, Telangana,

The facility demonstrated that high-value cold-water species such as Rainbow Trout can be farmed year-round in tropical climates using precision engineering, controlled biological systems, and advanced water recirculation technologies.

This achievement overturned long-standing assumptions that premium aquaculture species are geographically constrained to specific climatic zones and established technology, not climate as the primary determinant of aquaculture viability, according to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The project also functioned as a live training and demonstration platform, equipping youth with hands-on experience in advanced aquaculture systems, automation, and biosecurity, thereby strengthening human capital in the fisheries sector.

Over the years, there has been a significant upswing in central government investments dedicated to this sector. From the initiation of this endeavour in 2015, the cumulative investments, totalling an impressive Rs 38,572 crore, have been approved or announced across various schemes.

Cold water fisheries are rapidly gaining momentum as a dynamic and high-potential segment within the broader fisheries sector.

Driven by rising market demand for premium cold-water species, expanding domestic and export opportunities, and increasing investments in sustainable aquaculture technologies, this sub-sector is emerging as a key contributor to livelihood generation and economic growth in mountainous and high-altitude regions.

The Department of Fisheries has made significant strides in harnessing these resources through the development of rainbow trout hatcheries, which have substantially increased fish production and created local employment opportunities.

