Raj Barman, Rajan Chawla & Mamta Raut Unveil Intezaar Tumhara Hai - A Soulful Monsoon Love Anthem

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: This monsoon is set to get more romantic as celebrated singer Raj Barman teams up with lyricist, writer, and producer Rajan Chawla for a brand-new love ballad, "Intezaar Tumhara Hai."

The track promises to drench listeners in the essence of love, carrying the perfect mood for the rainy season. Written and produced by Rajan Chawla, the song reflects his signature poetic touch while blending seamlessly with heartfelt composition.

The melody is brought to life by Shhubham Sinha and Rajan Chawla's composition, while Shhubham and Shobhit Sinha add their brilliance with soulful music arrangements. Lending her voice alongside Raj Barman is the talented Mamta Raut, whose vocals add a refreshing sweetness to the song.

Released under the banner of The Music Revivers, "Intezaar Tumhara Hai" is now available on all leading audio streaming platforms. With its soothing vibe, expressive lyrics, and enchanting composition, the track is already being hailed as the next monsoon anthem for lovers.

"Intezaar Tumhara Hai" beautifully captures the emotions of waiting and longing in love, and with Raj Barman's soulful rendition paired with Mamta Raut's melodious voice adds the perfect charm, making the song even more magical. With Rajan Chawla's heartfelt writing, it is poised to strike a deep chord with music lovers across generations.

For readers ease, Spotify Link is here

https://open.spotify.com/track/7BrZ2filP8l0sGNSZk9g22?si=j3f7ZaVrSz6zslYCpkmBWg

