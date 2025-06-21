Raj Bhavan Telangana organizes West Bengal Foundation Day : Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma felicitates Bengali Pride in Hyderabad: Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 21: Telangana Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurated West Bengal Foundation Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad on 20th June 2025 at Raj Bhavan Hyderabad.

The Governor said that Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat is a government initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, 2015, to promote national unity and integrity.Its key objectives are: Celebrate India's 'Unity in Diversity', Promote national integration through structured engagement between states and Strengthen emotional bonds between people of different states/UTs and to give shape and substance to this very initiative,Raj Bhavan Hyderabad played a proactive role and created a beautiful platform for the people staying in Hyderabad with different culture, Language,life style, ethos etc and its assimilation with the local Telangana Culture.

In his address, Governor Dev Varma paid homage to West Bengal's legacy, lauding its contributions to India's cultural, intellectual, and spiritual landscape. He emphasized strong historical and cultural ties between Bengal and Telangana, promoting national unity through "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat".

Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, a Bengali Pride in Hyderabad,a renowned social entrepreneur and Co-convenor of Culture Language Indian Connection (CLIC), delivered a welcome address on June 20, 2025, at Raj Bhavan Hyderabad during the West Bengal Foundation Day celebration and highlighted the significant contributions of Bengalis settled in Hyderabad.

Abhijeeth added that "It's a very proud moment for me to get associated with Raj Bhavan Hyderabad and organize the West Bengal Foundation Day activity by mobilizing the Bengali Community of Hyderabad and especially people who had immensely contributed to the growth of Telangana State.

The very essence of Unity is its diversity. It is proven time & again that any community engagement initiative through language, art, culture or literature connects very well with the people in India says Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Chairman, Sangitanjaly Foundation & Ace Social Influencer and Worker.

Bengalis are a proud community of 6-7 lakhs in numbers, in Hyderabad and have been contributing a great deal in IT, Industry and so many other areas and feel so proud to have contributed our might to making Telangana, one of the MOST Progressive & Prosperous states of India in terms of GDP and other Societal benchmarks, Abhijeeth remarked.

The aspirations of many Bengalis who have settled in Hyderabad since many decades and have played a very constructive and pivotal role in the economic and the Social Development of the Telangana State. Though we were brought up in Telangana and had no scope of staying in Bengal, but OUR hyper- active DNA charged with Bengali Ethos and Culture, had played a significant role in the assimilation and synthesis of our value system with the Supreme Telangana Culture, reiterated by Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, renowned Social Entrepreneur and ace Social Worker.

Abhijeeth added that this has infused the spirit of cohesion and Comaraderie amongst the various Linguistic Communities residing in Hyderabad. Earlier our community was divided into small club entities and had no opportunity or platform to connect as a single community. Ek Bharat Shrest Bharat & CLIC gave us this platform. Today it's a significant day for all Bengalis and the day reminds us of our fore fathers, who laid down their lives, to Protect, Cultivate and Nurture the Cultural Ethos of Bengal.

Other dignitaries included Justice Sujoy Paul, Acting Chief Justice of Telangana High Court,Justice Ms Moushumi Bhattacharjee, Judge, High Court of Telangana, Sabyasachi Ghosh, Special Chief Secretary to Government and M. Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary to the Governor also spoke and highlighted the scope and opportunities of this Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat Concept wherein there is true assimilation of Culture and ethos and how it's the very essence of our Unity in Diversity.

The event featured captivating cultural performances and was attended by Bengali dignitaries, Raj Bhavan officers, staff, and members of the Bengali community residing in Hyderabad.The event featured traditional Bengali music, dance performances, craft, and cuisine.

