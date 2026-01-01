Raj Computers Academy Celebrates Three Decades of Impact in IT Skill Education in India

New Delhi [India], January 2:In a milestone moment that celebrates innovation, impact, and inclusive education, Raj Computers Academy proudly marks 30 years of dedicated service in IT and skill-based learning with an inspiring legacy of empowering students across India. What began in 1996 as a passion-driven initiative to democratize computer education has now evolved into one of the most respected institutions in the sector — a trusted launchpad for careers, entrepreneurship, and contribution to the nation's digital transformation.

Training over seven lakh students to date, the academy's journey reflects not just remarkable numbers but the real achievements of learners whose success stories now echo in industries, startups, and digital ecosystems nationwide.

At the heart of this sustained success is a simple philosophy: education should be accessible, relevant, and transformative — and this IT Skill Education India institution has stayed true to that principle through three productive decades.

Vision Meets Purpose: From Modest Beginnings to National Recognition

Founded with the vision to make computer education affordable and accessible to learners from all walks of life, Raj Computers Academy has steadily built a reputation for practical, employment-oriented training. Its impact goes far beyond certificates — it cultivates confidence, competence, and career readiness in an era where digital skills are increasingly essential.

Reflecting on this historic journey, Dr. CA Rajesh Chheda, the founder and guiding force of the academy, describes the experience as profoundly fulfilling. “Growth, for us, has always been measured by the success of our students,” Dr. Chheda shared, highlighting the institution's role in shaping careers, fueling entrepreneurship, and empowering contributors to the Digital India mission.

Such dedication to meaningful learning has helped the academy forge strong partnerships with industry players, embed real-world relevance into its curriculum, and create pathways for students to enter technology, business, and innovation sectors with confidence.

Leadership with a Collaborative Edge

A defining driver of the academy's evolution has been its leadership philosophy — one rooted in collective progress rather than individual acclaim. Under Dr. Chheda's stewardship, the organization has embraced responsibility, vision, and collaboration as central pillars of growth.

From innovative educational frameworks to active contributions to academic literature, Dr. Chheda's leadership has always emphasized shared success. His belief in inclusive participation has shaped both strategy and culture, making Raj Computers Academy not just a training center but an ecosystem — where students, faculty members, and franchise partners grow together.

At the core of this ecosystem is the RCES (Collaborative Leadership Structure) model — a unique governance framework that invites franchise partners into decision-making around policies, strategy, and expansion. By moving away from a traditional top-down model, RCES fosters transparency, mutual trust, and shared ownership — a rare and powerful differentiator in IT Skill Education India.

Scaling New Heights: Nationwide Expansion with Purpose

As it embarks on its next chapter, Raj Computers Academy has set its sights on ambitious expansion. With plans to establish over 300 franchise centers across India, the focus is on catalyzing digital skill development beyond major urban centers.

Special emphasis is being placed on Tier-II and Tier-III cities — regions where access to quality IT education remains limited but increasingly vital. Driven by a franchise-friendly model that blends structured support with sustainable growth, the academy is creating opportunities in communities where digital empowerment can have the greatest social impact.

This approach has already borne fruit — many franchise centers have been operational for 15 to 20 years, a testament to long-term partnerships that thrive on trust, shared vision, and consistent quality.

A Thought Leader in Education and Knowledge Sharing

Beyond his role as an education leader, Dr. Chheda is a prolific author whose writings reflect a commitment to lifelong learning and knowledge dissemination. His books — including Management Strategies and IT Companies, Learn TallyPrime, and the recently released From Startup to Success — offer insights that bridge theory and real-world application.

“Writing sharpens thinking, encourages research, and generates ideas that strengthen leadership,” Dr. Chheda says, underscoring how continuous learning fuels both personal growth and institutional excellence.

Through his books, he not only shares knowledge but inspires a generation of students, educators, and entrepreneurs to think critically and act purposefully.

The Road Ahead: Innovation, Inclusivity, and Impact

Looking forward, Raj Computers Academy envisions becoming one of India's foremost IT and skill-development networks, with a presence in every major city and a reputation for quality that resonates across sectors.

At the center of this vision are three strategic pillars:

Innovation in Digital Education: Continuously updating curriculum frameworks to match industry evolution and emerging technologies.

Hybrid Learning Models: Blending the best of online and offline instruction to enhance flexibility, accessibility, and engagement.

Employment-Oriented Training: Equip learners not just with technical skills but with career readiness, problem-solving abilities, and a sense of purpose.

This holistic approach ensures that students graduate not only proficient but confident — ready to shape their futures and contribute meaningfully to India's progress in the digital age.

A Legacy of Empowerment and Shared Success

As Raj Computers Academy turns 30, its legacy stands tall as a testament to vision-driven leadership, collaborative growth, and an unwavering commitment to quality education. It is a legacy built not just on milestones but on the lives transformed, careers launched, and possibilities unlocked.

For learners seeking practical, future-ready skills — and for communities aspiring to bridge digital divides — this institution remains a beacon of opportunity and inspiration in IT Skill Education India.

Congratulations to Raj Computers Academy on 30 years of excellence — and to the next chapter of empowering dreams through education.