Raja Rani Coaching: Pioneers in Stitching Education Featured in Forbes India

New Delhi [India], January 25: Raja Rani Coaching is a name that has become synonymous with innovation and empowerment. In January 2025, the founders, Priya, Mohit Gadhiya, achieved a historic milestone by being featured in Forbes India's digital edition. Their journey is a remarkable example of how passion and perseverance can create a lasting impact.

Founders with a Purpose

Priya and Mohit Gadhiya, based in Surat, Gujarat, bring a unique blend of skills to the table. Priya's expertise in fashion designing and garment construction, combined with Mohit's business acumen, formed the foundation of their venture.

During the 2021 lockdown, they identified the need for accessible stitching education. Raja Rani Coaching was born out of this realization, offering online courses that empower individuals to transform their skills into thriving businesses.

The Shark Tank Experience

Their appearance on Shark Tank India was a turning point. The sharks were impressed by their innovative programs, including the "Full Stitching Course" and "Blouse Mastery Program." These courses focus on both skill development and entrepreneurial training, creating a comprehensive learning experience. The exposure helped them gain national recognition and expand their reach.

Global Impact

Raja Rani Coaching's success lies in its ability to make quality education accessible to everyone. With over 100,000 students trained globally, the platform has broken geographical barriers. It has empowered learners from diverse backgrounds, enabling them to achieve financial independence and contribute to their communities.

Their innovative approach, coupled with a strong social media presence of 2.8 million Instagram followers, has created a vibrant learning community. Students share success stories, support each other, and inspire new learners to join the platform.

Recognition by Forbes India

The Forbes India feature is a significant milestone that highlights the founders' contributions to the education sector. It recognizes their efforts in creating a platform that empowers individuals, transforms lives, and sets new benchmarks in vocational training. This recognition also enhances their credibility, making them an attractive opportunity for investors and collaborators.

A Vision for the Future

Raja Rani Coaching's mission is to inspire and empower individuals through quality education. With a focus on innovation and excellence, they continue to expand their offerings and impact. The journey from Shark Tank to Forbes India is just the beginning of their story.

