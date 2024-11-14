Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology Partners with School of Design Thinking to Cultivate Future Innovators

New Delhi [India] November 14: Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology (RIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the School of Design Thinking. The agreement unites both institutions in their mission to train a new generation of thinkers and problem-solvers equipped with skills in design thinking and technology.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Haree Shankar Meganathan, Vice Chairman at Rajalakshmi Institutions, and Dr. Anbu Rathinavel, Head of the School of Design Thinking and Chief Design Officer of Intellect.

Dr. Haree Shankar Meganathan commented, ““We're excited about the future of Indian product companies on the global stage, and we believe design thinking empowers our graduates to create world-class, user-focused solutions. We also believe Design Thinking will significantly increase employability and help in their entrepreneurial journey. Our collaboration with School of Design Thinking is a step in this direction”

