Rajasthan CM emphasises investment-centric reforms at Rising Rajasthan road show

New Delhi [India], September 30 : Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasized the state's investment-friendly policies and simplified processes to foster a conducive business environment during the Delhi Roadshow of Rising Rajasthan on Monday.

Organised by the Bureau of Investment Promotion, Government of Rajasthan, in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the roadshow showcased Rajasthan as a premier investment destination.

Highlighting the state's proactive approach, CM Sharma said, "There are ample opportunities for investment in the State and assured support to investors, highlighting that Rajasthan is the first state in the country to have deputed senior bureaucrats to handhold investment and facilitate their on-ground implementation."

He further underlined the state's commitment to simplifying processes and adopting an investment-cantered approach to attract businesses.

Speaking about the unique potential of Rajasthan's districts, Sharma announced the launch of the 'One District, One Product' initiative, aimed at promoting the distinctive agricultural and cultural strengths of each district.

He also revealed plans to establish a new college dedicated to teaching foreign languages, enabling the youth to access global employment and business opportunities.

The Chief Minister outlined the state's ambitious infrastructure goals, noting that the government plans to construct 53,000 km of new roads and 2,650 km of greenfield expressways.

In terms of energy, Rajasthan aims to expand its production capacity to 33,600 MW by 2031-32, reaffirming its position as a leading state in the green energy sector.

CM Sharma also noted that the recent cabinet meeting passed MoUs worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore signed during the previous roadshow in Mumbai. These investments span sectors like cement, auto components, and battery storage, and land has already been allotted for their projects.

Highlighting the government's reformative journey, Sharma mentioned the recent approval of the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme 2024, which aims to attract investments in MSMEs and emerging sectors.

He invited domestic and international investors to explore opportunities in Rajasthan, encouraging them to submit their investment intent via the Rajnivesh portal.

The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, scheduled from December 9 to 11 in Jaipur, will serve as a platform to showcase investment opportunities in the state and discuss its reform agendas.

During the Delhi roadshow, several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged between the Government of Rajasthan and various companies, marking significant investments in the state.

Col Rajyavardhan Rathore, Minister of Industry & Commerce, Youth Affairs, Skill Development, and Military Welfare, highlighted Rajasthan's vast investment opportunities across diverse sectors, including tourism, IT, agriculture, logistics, infrastructure, renewable energy, and green hydrogen.

He emphasised that Rajasthan ranks among the top two states in green energy production and is strategically well-located with excellent connectivity to key business centres nationwide.

Sudhansh Pant, Chief Secretary of the Government of Rajasthan, described Rajasthan as a "land of opportunities" and noted that decision-making processes have accelerated significantly.

Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary of Industries & Commerce, presented the state's ambitious vision of doubling Rajasthan's economy from the current Rs 15 lakh crore to Rs 30 lakh crore within the next five years, underlining its rapid growth trajectory, which outpaces the national average.

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee added that CII is committed to ensuring global participation in the Rising Rajasthan Summit. He announced plans to establish a CII IGBC Centre in Rajasthan, focusing on green products such as cement and steel.

Additionally, CII will bring its Centres of Excellence on sustainability, water, agriculture, and green building to Rajasthan, further supporting the state's push toward sustainable growth and development.

