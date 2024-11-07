Rajasthan Gears Up for the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 with Focus on Sectoral Transformation

NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 7: The state of Rajasthan is set to host the much-awaited Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 from December 9 to 11, 2024, in Jaipur. The summit is expected to attract global investors, industry leaders, policymakers, and government officials as it aims to position Rajasthan as a leading destination for investment, innovation, and sustainable development across a wide range of sectors.

The summit will feature a diverse array of thematic and sectoral sessions, organized by various departments of the state government, aimed at addressing both current challenges and future opportunities across key industries. These sessions will emphasize Rajasthan's focus on leveraging innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity to foster economic growth and global competitiveness and will also focus on future challenges and steps needed to mitigate through policy amendments promote partnership, research and development.

"The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 is not just a platform for investment, but a testament to Rajasthan's commitment to fostering innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth across all sectors," said Sourabh Swami, Additional commissioner BIP, Government of Rajasthan. "Through the diverse range of thematic and sectoral sessions, we are highlighting our state's potential to lead in areas such as renewable energy, digital transformation, and inclusive tourism. This summit is an opportunity to showcase Rajasthan's forward-thinking policies, industry-ready infrastructure, and the vast opportunities for global investors to be part of our growth story."

On December 9, 2024, the summit will open with a series of high-level thematic discussions. The Department of Women and Child Development will lead a session titled "HerStory: Advancing Inclusive Societies", focusing on economic equality and social inclusion as essential pillars. The Department of Industries will simultaneously conduct a session on "Transforming Manufacturing with Industry 4.0", highlighting how automation, data analytics, and cutting-edge technologies are reshaping Rajasthan's manufacturing landscape.

Water management and sustainability will be at the forefront during the session on "Regional Water Security: Technology and Governance" by the Department of Water Resources, which will explore technological solutions and governance models to address water scarcity. In addition, the Department of Energy will host a session on "Transition Towards a Sustainable Energy Economy," underlining the state's ambitious goals in renewable energy and green technologies.

Tourism and mining sectors will also take center stage. The Department of Tourism will present "Embracing Diversity: Promoting Inclusive Tourism", aimed at promoting Rajasthan's cultural heritage while making the sector more inclusive and sustainable. Meanwhile, the Department of Mines and Geology will lead a discussion on "Sustainable Mining: Safeguarding the Future", addressing responsible mining practices and the state's commitment to balancing economic growth with environmental conservation.

On December 10, 2024, the second day of the summit will delve into sectors critical for the future growth of Rajasthan. The Department of IT & Communications will drive the conversation on "Digital Transformation: Shaping the Future of Startups", focusing on how digital technologies are enabling a thriving startup ecosystem in the state. In parallel, the Department of Higher and Technical Education will host "EduRevolution: Bridging Education and Opportunities," aimed at aligning the education system with industry needs to foster a skilled workforce and identifying the key gaps from "KG to PG" life cycle of a student till it becomes industry ready.

The discussions on economic resilience and sustainability will continue with the Department of Planning leading a session on "Sustainable Finance: Public and Private Investment," exploring innovative finance models and public-private partnerships to drive long-term growth. Also discuss about green financing and its role in shaping economy for sustainable future. The Department of Agriculture will highlight innovations in the agriculture sector through "Agri-Business Innovations: Moving up the Value Chain," focusing on increasing productivity and profits across the value chain with help of tech and innovation.

Healthcare innovation will also be a key theme with the Department of Medical and Health discussing "FutureCare: Transforming Healthcare Through Innovation," showcasing how Rajasthan is adopting cutting-edge technologies to improve healthcare delivery and infrastructure. Lastly, the Department of Public Works will address the crucial role of infrastructure in the supply chain with a session on "Infrastructure: An Important Link in Supply Chain," stressing the importance of modern infrastructure for economic growth which is resilient, sustainable and cost effective.

In addition to these thematic and sectoral sessions, the summit will also feature Country Sessions aimed at fostering international collaborations and bilateral investments. Delegates from various countries will engage with Rajasthan's industries, exploring potential opportunities in sectors ranging from manufacturing and energy to tourism and agriculture.

The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 promises to be a landmark event, driving forward Rajasthan's vision of becoming a hub for global investment, technological innovation, and sustainable development.

For more details on the summit and participation opportunities, visit rising.rajasthan.gov.in.

