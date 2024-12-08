Rajasthan Government secures Rs 30 lakh crore in MoUs ahead of Rising Rajasthan Global Summit

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 8 : Ahead of the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit 2024, the Rajasthan government has secured a significant Rs 30 lakh crore in memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with businesses, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event in Jaipur.

Speaking at the event on Sunday, Rajasthan CM Sharma said, "At this summit, MoUs of over Rs 30 lakh crore have already been signed, which is a testament to the unique and renewed trust of investors in the state. This trust has been built through our collective efforts, policies, and several important decisions. We have made significant changes in the policy framework to attract investment to the state."

Highlighting the efforts of his government, Rajasthan CM said that the Rajasthan government has launched 9 more policies on December 4 to enhance the business ecosystem in the state.

"Recently, after the launch of RIPS 2024, we launched 9 more policies on December 4. We will continue this work, and, keeping your suggestions in mind, we will bring forward even more policies," he said.

Rajasthan CM further said that the state government is working on every aspect of skill development, infrastructure, a positive environment for investment, a transparent system, and promoting innovation and change with changing technologies so that the economy of the state is strong and stable and investor confidence is maintained.

"Let us together take Rajasthan to a new era of development, investment, and employment. All of you contribute to achieving the target of doubling the economy of the state in 5 years... We all will work together to make India a developed India and fulfil the vision of PM Modi... The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit will be held for three days on the 9th, 10th, and 11th of December," he stated.

CM Sharma further stated that the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 summit is not just an event but a cornerstone for the industrial prosperity of Rajasthan.

"Certainly, in the future, Rajasthan will gain strength from this," he stated.

"This summit is being held for the first time in the state as a global investment meet, so that on one hand, Rajasthan's industries can access international markets, and on the other hand, investors from various countries can contribute to further accelerating the progress of Rajasthan," he stated, highlighting the importance of the event for the state.

The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, to be held from December 9 to 11 in Jaipur, is expected to attract global investors, industry leaders, policymakers, and government officials.

The summit will be inaugurated in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be in Jaipur on Monday. As per a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will inaugurate the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC).

