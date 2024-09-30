Rajasthan govt signs investment MoUs worth Rs 8 lakh crore

New Delhi [India], September 30 : The investor meet of the upcoming 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 was successfully held here in the national capital, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

The investor meet facilitated the signing of MoUs worth over Rs 8 lakh crore with Bureau of Industrial Promotion (BIP), the nodal department for organising the investment summit, for making investments in the state.

Rajasthan government said that with today's signing of MoUs in Delhi, the total value of investment MoUs have swelled to over Rs 12.50 lakh crore.

The investor meet that saw the congregation of top business leaders and industry groups, witnessed the signing of investment MoUs across a range of sectors such as Renewable Energy, Power Transmissions, Oil and Gas, CNG, Logistics, Cement, Agrotech among others.

The companies and industrial groups with whom the MoUs were signed include MoUs signed with Tata Power, Indian Oil, Avaada Group, NHPC, Reliance Bio Energy, Torrent Power, Sterlite Power Transmission, Mahindra Susten Private Ltd, THDC India, Oil India, Jindal Renewable Power, Essar Renewables, Indraprastha Gas, Adani Logistics, JK Cement, BL Agro Industries, Titagarh Rail Systems among others.

Besides, the investors and leaders of national and international business and corporate world, innovators, startups and other relevant stakeholders were also invited to make investments in the state and participate in the upcoming 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 which is scheduled to be held in Jaipur on 9th-10th-11th December.

"Rajasthan stands at the cusp of a transformative era, embracing a new vision for growth and prosperity. We are not only laying the foundation for a stronger economy, but also building a sustainable future for generations to come. Our commitment to this transformation is reflected in a comprehensive set of initiatives designed to attract investment, boost local production, and empower our people," said the CM.

" Our government has set an ambitious goal of doubling Rajasthan's economy from USD 180 billion to USD 350 billion in the next five years, and we will make it happen."

"The focus of the state government is to not merely to sign MoUs for investment intentions, but to realise them into the projects on the ground," Chief Minister Sharma said.

Speaking about the significance of the investment summit, Sudhansh Pant, Chief Secretary, Government of Rajasthan, said, the summit is a curtain-raiser for the state becoming a 350-billion-dollar economy in the next 5 years.

"This is an opportune time to invest in the state with government facilitating a confluence of synergized and simplified policies, ease of regulatory compliance, synergistic partnerships and targeted leveraging of resources, infrastructure and capital," the chief secretary added.

The Rajasthan government also made a presentation on the vast opportunities available in Rajasthan and encouraged the investors to explore the strategic advantage the state has due to its proximity to Delhi.

