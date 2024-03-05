Rajasthan Tourism pavilion becomes centre of attraction at ITB Berlin travel show

Jaipur, March 5 The pavilion of the Rajasthan Tourism became the centre of attraction at the ITB Berlin, the world’s premier B2B travel show, on Tuesday.

The well-equipped Rajasthan Tourism pavilion in Berlin was inaugurated by the Indian Ambassador to Germany, P. Harish, and Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Tourism, M.R. Sinarem, in the presence of the Principal Secretary to the Rajasthan Tourism Department, Gayatri Rathore, and its Director Rashmi Sharma.

Gayatri Rathore said that a roadshow was organised by Rajasthan Tourism as per the schedule on Tuesday afternoon. Along with this, a presentation was scheduled to be made by the Tourism Department in front of various tour operators and mediapersons present there.

