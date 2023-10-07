Rajath Rajanikath's 'The Survivor' wins Best Action Film at Cannes World Film Festival amongst other international laurels

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 7: Each year, over 100 films grace the screens, but it's only a handful among them that truly engraves an enduring and unforgettable impact on people. One such cinematic gem that has the global audience in sheer astonishment is multi-talented Rajath Rajanikath's 'The Survivor.' It has set new standards of excellence, leaving an indomitable legacy in its wake by garnering praise at numerous film festivals.

Having the outmost passion & desire of being an actor Rajath learnt aspects of filmmaking to put himself on screen, playing the Lead Actor, writer, director & editor of the film.

This Indian action featurette hooks the viewers to the edge of their seats with its hair-raising plot and amazing action sequences. Helmed on a meager budget by a group of film graduates from Bengaluru, The Survivor proves that some movies don't need extravagant margins to make a mark.

Speaking of the movie's unprecedented success, its accolades include the coveted 'Best Action Film' and 'Best Trailer' honors at the Cannes World Film Festival. Its achievements further extend to 'Best Actor' recognition for the versatile Rajath Rajanikanth and the 'Best Thriller' title at the Rome International Movie Awards. The Survivor also secured its place in history by winning awards such as 'Best Action/Adventure Short Film' and 'Best Cinematography' at the Rameshwaram International Film Festival. It currently holds the esteemed status of being a 'Finalist' at the New York International Film Awards.

Rajath, the backbone of this film, invested two intense years of unwavering dedication to fulfill his desire of getting himself & his movie recognised in the film industry. Seeing The Survivor's feats, he says, "I have gone all in on this. Two years of my life were dedicated to getting this done. And now that the film is being appreciated on global stages, it restores my hope and faith in my dream of becoming an actor."

The film tells the story of a young man named Axel Chase (played by Rajath), who acquires a set of skills without actually learning them from a botched medical experiment and uses those skills to survive and tackle the organization that is trying to capture him for it. Besides playing the lead, Rajath Rajanikanth donned multiple hats while making The Survivor. He was also the scriptwriter, director, editor, sound mixer, and co-producer for the film.

Besides him, Suraj Boddu was the cinematographer, and Shyam Eshwar was the associate camera technician for the film. This dynamic trio orchestrated the entire production, complemented by a cast that included Aditya Madhavan, Laura Ferraz, Hansika Sesh, Raajas Ravikumar (dubbing technician), Nangkmer Dhar, Arpit Shakya (SFX engineer), and Naveer Cano (VFX).

Rajath Rajanikanth and his team partnered with Justin Samuel James (AJ Production producer) and Vikram Singh, Droom Music (https://droommusic.com/ ) for the distribution and marketing of the film in the OTT sector. The film is live on Jio Cinema. The Survivor will further be represented as a finalist at the Prisma Rome Independent Film Awards and the Sweden Film Awards. We laud the entire team for bestowing us with this masterpiece, and we hope that it keeps sweeping top honours.

