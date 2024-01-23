Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurates Synopsys' Chip Design Centre at DLF Tech Park in Noida

New Delhi [India], January 23 : Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, inaugurated on Tuesday the Synopsys' Chip Design Centre at DLF Tech Park in Noida. During the event, the Minister delivered a special address to an audience comprising senior leadership, employees, partners, and customer delegates of Synopsys.

Established in 1986, Synopsys has widely commercialized logic synthesis, revolutionizing the creation of digital designs from language descriptions. This capability propelled the transition of Computer-Aided Design (CAD) into the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) era, facilitating the scaling of digital complexity.

Synopsys has consistently expanded its product portfolio and market position through substantial investments in research and development, coupled with approximately 120 strategic acquisitions. Today, Synopsys is a leading name in Electronic Design Automation, playing a pivotal role in advancing digital chips within the technology ecosystem.

Synopsys offers a wide range of design portfolios, spanning from silicon to software, contributing to USD 5.9 billion in revenue.

Synopsys has established the second-largest design center in India, extending beyond its headquarters. This center is home to approximately 6,000 engineers from India, constituting 27 per cent of their global design workforce.

While it's a fact that 20 per cent of global Very-large-scale integration (VLSI)/Chip designers are from India, the increasing footprint of Synopsys in Noida, hosting 1650 engineers to begin with, stands as a testament to the growing ecosystem of fabless chip design and innovation in India.

"India has built significant headroom for innovation and growth under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji. It is absolutely thrilling to witness where India is heading in the semiconductor space. The coming decade will see innovation-driven performance in our devices, products, and systems. Inaugurated the Synopsys Design Centre in Noida and shared with the team how the pace and velocity of innovation at companies like Synopsys will play a significant role in shaping the future of technology," the minister posted on X after the inauguration event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor