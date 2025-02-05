Rajeev Chaudhari Wins Mid-Day Iconic Film Trade Analyst Award

VMPL

Dubai [UAE], February 5: Renowned film trade journalist and filmmaker Rajeev Chaudhari has been conferred with the prestigious Mid-Day Iconic Film Trade Analyst Award for his acclaimed show MOVIEBIZ on AVANTI FILMS YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

Presented by Amruta Fadnavis, First Lady of Maharashtra, at a glittering ceremony held at the Hotel Crowne Plaza in Dubai, this esteemed award recognizes Rajeev's outstanding contributions to film trade analysis, showcasing his expertise and dedication to the craft.

https://youtu.be/v6IW65Qu920?si=3mK-qiWk8kUYlk2p

Rajeev expressed his heartfelt gratitude, acknowledging the guidance of his mentor, the late Ramraj Nahata, Editor and Publisher of FILM INFORMATION Trade magazine, who played a pivotal role in shaping his career.

This prestigious award further cements Rajeev's position as a leading authority in film trade analysis, with his work widely acclaimed and recognized within the industry.

