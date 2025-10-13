Rajeev Juneja appointed as president of PHDCCI

New Delhi, Oct 13 The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) on Monday announced its new leadership team, with Rajeev Juneja taking over as President of the Chamber.

He succeeds Hemant Jain, who will now serve as the Immediate Former President. Alongside him, Anil Gupta has been appointed as the Senior Vice President, and Sanjay Singhania has taken charge as the Vice President of PHDCCI.

Rajeev Juneja, who is also the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Mankind Pharma Limited, brings extensive experience from the pharmaceutical industry.

Sharing his vision for the Chamber, Juneja said it is a privilege to lead PHDCCI at such an important time.

He emphasised that his focus will be on building stronger industry linkages, promoting innovation, and contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 through collaborative growth and self-reliance.

Anil Gupta, the new Senior Vice President and the Chairman and Managing Director of KEI Industries Limited, expressed his excitement about the new role.

He said he looks forward to working closely with Juneja and other members to drive meaningful initiatives that benefit both industry and society.

Sanjay Singhania, who has been appointed as Vice President and serves as the Managing Director and CEO of Epack Prefab Technologies Limited, congratulated Juneja on his appointment.

He said his journey with PHDCCI has been one of trust, transparency, and growth, and assured that the new leadership will continue to take the Chamber to greater heights with the same enthusiasm.

Reflecting on his tenure, Hemant Jain, the Immediate Former President and Managing Director of KLJ Group of Companies, described his experience as deeply fulfilling.

He expressed confidence that the new leadership will further strengthen PHDCCI’s impact and reach.

Welcoming the new team, Dr. Ranjeet Mehta, CEO and Secretary General of PHDCCI, said the Chamber is privileged to have such accomplished leaders at the helm.

He added that their collective vision and strategic insight will help PHDCCI play an even greater role in driving national growth and enhancing India’s global competitiveness.

“We are privileged to have such accomplished leaders at the helm. Their combined vision, strategic insight, and commitment to excellence will help PHDCCI further strengthen its role as a catalyst for national growth and global competitiveness,” Mehta mentioned.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor