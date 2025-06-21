Rajeev Mahavir’s ‘SUR Music’ Launches in India with Musical Legends and Global Vision

New Delhi [India], June 21: In a celebration of timeless music and new beginnings, Rajeev Mahavir, acclaimed international music composer, unveiled his Los Angeles-based music label “SUR Music” in India with a grand event that brought together legends and luminaries of the Indian music industry.

Gracing the momentous occasion were Padma Vibhushan Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, Padmashri Hariharan, Javed Ali, Roop Kumar Rathod, filmmaker Rumy Jaffery, and Hon. Minister Shri Ashish Shelar—all lending their support and blessings to this bold new musical chapter.

The event marked the global debut of SUR Music's first release, “Mohabbat Teri”, a soul-soaked romantic ghazal composed by Rajeev Mahavir and brought to life by the legendary voice of Hariharan. The track also introduces the graceful and emotionally evocative voice of newcomer Sohini Dey, who captivated the audience with her performance.

SUR Music, co-founded by Suvarna Pappu, a dynamic entrepreneur and creative producer from the USA, is guided by the vision of creating music that is “Passionately Original.” The label promises to be a home for artistic expression that bridges classical depth with cinematic innovation.

The evening also celebrated the creative core of the label—Sandip Mahavir, Kaushal Mahavir, Sameer Mahavir, Yash Mahavir, Malhar Mahavir, Vaishnavi Mahavir, and Jahnavi Mahavir—torchbearers of the Jaipur Gharana's 11-generation musical legacy and the philosophy of Pt. K. Mahavir. Their artistic leadership infuses SUR Music with authenticity, vision, and heritage.

With its roots in India and wings in Los Angeles, SUR Music is set to become a global platform for meaningful, genre-defying musical journeys—offering a soulful bridge between Bollywood and the world stage.

YouTube: https://youtu.be/wiCn8d53Gsk?si=oPSDWMmfMEaBTVxw

