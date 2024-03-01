Rajendra Prasad Goyal assumes additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director, NHPC

Rajendra Prasad Goyal, Chairman and Managing Director, NHPC

New Delhi (India), March 2: Rajendra Prasad Goyal, Director (Finance), NHPC has taken over the additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC Limited, India's premier hydropower company and a Schedule ‘A' Enterprise of Government of India on 1st March 2024.

Goyal joined NHPC on 18th November 1988 as Finance Professional and he has risen the professional ladder by virtue of utmost sense of responsibility, ethics and dedication to the Company.

Goyal is a member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and also holds a Master's Degree in Commerce from the University of Rajasthan, Jaipur. He has vast experience of more than 35 years in NHPC in the core areas of Finance, coupled with in-depth understanding of Financial, Contractual and Regulatory issues involved in the construction and operation of hydropower projects. Goyal is also Chairman of Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Limited (LTHPL), Jal Power Corporation Limited (JPCL), Bundelkhand Saur Urja Limited (BSUL) and NHPC Renewable Energy Limited (NREL) and Nominee Director on the Board of NHDC Limited, Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited (CVPPPL), Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (RHPCL) and Loktak Downstream Hydroelectric Corporation Limited (LDHCL) which are Subsidiary Companies of NHPC. Goyal is also a member of Executive Board of Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE), New Delhi.

Goyal's leadership qualities, ability for hard work, conceptual clarity and professionalism are excellent. He has proved himself as an outstanding Finance professional and has made his mark in the sustained progress of NHPC. NHPC will be greatly benefitted by Goyal's vast and varied experience.

