Rajesh Chandan Joins Fashion Entrepreneur Fund as Investor & Mentor to Boost India’s Fashion Startups

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20: The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) is proud to welcome Mr. Rajesh Chandan, visionary entrepreneur, investor, and ecosystem builder, as a key investor and strategic mentor. Known for backing transformational ventures, Mr. Chandan brings a wealth of experience to India's first fashion venture studio.

He joins an elite group of industry veterans and icons including Mr. Ravi Jaipuria, Mr. Gaurav Dalmia, Mr. Vinod Dugar, Ms. Manju Yagnik, Ms. Sonali Dugar, and Bollywood luminaries Mr. Akshay Kumar and Mr. Karan Johar.

Currently serving as Chairman of JITO Chennai Chapter and former National Chairman of JITO Business Network (JBN), Mr. Chandan has empowered thousands of entrepreneurs nationwide. His strategic acumen and community-first mindset have consistently delivered impact across multiple sectors.

As an investor in FEF, Mr. Chandan will contribute not only capital but also mentorship to budding fashionpreneurs, offering strategic guidance on innovation, scale, and sustainability. With this collaboration, FEF aims to build a thriving ecosystem where creativity meets commerce.

“India's fashion industry is brimming with untapped potential,” said Mr. Rajesh Chandan. “Over 4.5 crore aspiring fashion entrepreneurs face a lack of funding, mentorship, and direction. My journey across tech, retail, finance, and community building has shown me the transformative power of entrepreneurship. FEF aligns with my mission to unlock that potential and fuel the Make in India vision.”

Mr. Chandan also serves as Chairman of the Latin American & Caribbean Trade Council, representing trade relations across 33 countries including Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico. He holds a policy advisory role on the Traders Welfare Board of India, appointed by Hon. Minister Piyush Goyal, and is the Co-founder of Veeraa Ventures, with investments in high-growth companies like IndiaShoppe, Grohair, Pappaya Education, and Sasvitha Finance.

A TEDx speaker and recipient of numerous awards, Mr. Chandan's track record as a startup backer and social impact leader makes him a powerful addition to the FEF leadership circle. Beyond business, he is deeply involved in philanthropic initiatives through organizations like Shraman Arogyam, JATF, and RYA Cosmo Foundation.

“The fashion industry in India is worth over ₹1.25 trillion and is evolving rapidly,” Mr. Chandan added.

“But for most emerging talents, access to capital, mentorship, and market is a major barrier. FEF bridges this gap with a model that combines creativity with execution, and I'm excited to support this important movement.”

Speaking on the development, Mr. Vagish Pathak, Chairman, and Mr. Sanjay Nigam, Founder of Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, said:

“Having Mr. Rajesh Chandan join FEF is a tremendous boost for us. Our mission is to create a vibrant ecosystem where fashion dreams can flourish into successful enterprises. With Mr. Chandan's experience in emerging startups, we are poised to accelerate this mission and reach new heights. His support will help make FEF the go-to platform for fashion entrepreneurs in India, providing them with the investment, resources, and mentorship they need to succeed.”

