Rajesh Dandotiya Sets World Record for Largest Drug Awareness Session in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 22: The city of Indore witnessed a historic event on 19th July 2025, when a record-breaking drug awareness session was conducted with the participation of 3,123 individuals. This initiative has been officially recognized by both the International Book of Records and the Golden Book of Records as the "Largest Drug Awareness Session Conducted."

Drug abuse continues to be a pressing social challenge, particularly among young people. Experts warn that addiction not only affects physical and mental health but also disrupts families, education, and communities at large. Awareness programs play a critical role in prevention, as they equip individuals with knowledge about the harmful effects of narcotics, early signs of addiction, and ways to seek help. By spreading accurate information, such sessions aim to reduce stigma and encourage healthier choices among society's most vulnerable groups.

The initiative was led by Rajesh Dandotiya, Additional DCP of Crime Branch, Indore, who delivered the awareness talk. The participants included students, professionals, educators, and social workers, making it one of the most diverse gatherings for such a cause. The session focused on drug abuse prevention, its harmful impact on society, and the importance of collective responsibility in curbing the menace.

Going beyond numbers, the awareness program highlighted real-life consequences of drug addiction, challenges faced by law enforcement, and strategies for rehabilitation. Dandotiya, known for his extensive work in community policing, ensured that the session was not only informative but also interactive, encouraging participants to play an active role in building a drug-free society.

The dual recognition by the International Book of Records and the Golden Book of Records makes this achievement even more significant. It demonstrates that the impact of the session was not only felt locally but also acknowledged on a larger global scale. Such recognition also helps bring international attention to the urgent need for addressing drug-related issues in India.

Speaking after the achievement, Rajesh Dandotiya stated, "Drug abuse is one of the biggest threats to our youth and society at large. This record is not about setting benchmarks but about inspiring people to take responsibility. Together, we can create a safer, healthier future."

The event is being seen as a landmark in India's fight against drugs and has set a precedent for similar awareness campaigns nationwide.

