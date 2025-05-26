Rajesh Power Services Limited achieves impressive FY25 growth with 289% Revenue, 294% EBITDA, and 259% PAT Increase

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 26: Rajesh Power Services Limited (RAJESH) BSE: 544291, ISIN: INE0VN801010, an integrated Turnkey EPC player, has announced financial results for the second half year ending & full year ending 31 March 2025 showcasing significant growth and operational excellence.

Financial Performance - H2FY25 & FY25

A substantial and well-diversified order book has been the primary catalyst behind the marked growth in revenue, EBITDA, and profitability.

* FY24 financial numbers are on Standalone basis

** FY25 financial numbers are on consolidated basis due to HKRP originally an LLP, became a Public Limited company on July 20, 2024. Rajesh Power holds a 25.48% stake in HKRP Innovations Ltd.

Commenting on H2FY25 Results, Mr. Kurang Panchal, Managing Director, said, we are proud to have delivered a historic performance marked by stellar project execution, driven by the dedication, expertise, and relentless commitment of our exceptional team. From complex infrastructure to large-scale turnkey projects, we proved our ability to deliver quality outcomes even in the most challenging environments. As we look ahead, our focus is on expanding into new geographies, enhancing operational efficiency through technology and process optimization, and advancing into New Energies. We are set to execute technically challenging projects that will push the boundaries of innovation, as we actively pursue our mission of delivering excellence and shaping the future of infrastructure.

About Rajesh Power Services Limited:

RPSL is one of the leading specialized Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) companies engaged in the Power Transmission & Distribution Sector. RPSL is providing its services across various verticals including Turnkey execution of GIS Substations, AIS Substations, Extra High Voltage Power Cables and Transmission Lines, and Construction of Distribution Systems. A concentrated, customer-focused approach and the mission to deliver top-class quality have enabled RPSL to maintain its position in its core business area for over five decades. The company caters to government and institutional customers across India. RPSL raised Rs.160.5 crore via IPO and got listed on BSE SME exchange on 02 December 2024. For more information, please visit: www.rajeshpower.com

For Further details, please get in touch with:

Jyoti Mochi

CS, Rajesh Power Services Limited

Email: cs@rajeshpower.com

Cautionary Statement:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement applies only on the date of this press release. By their nature, forward looking statements are subject to several known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may or may not occur in the future and as a result of which the actual results and performance may differ substantially from the expected future results or performance expressed or implied in the forward - looking statements. No warranties or representations are made as to the accuracy, achievement, or reasonableness of such statements, estimates or projections, and Rajesh Power Services Limited has no obligation to update any such information or to correct any inaccuracies herein or omission here from which may become apparent.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor