Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation's mega health camp at Belthra Road in Salempur Lok Sabha constituency was crowded on first day, 1,500 treated

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 21: A two-day free mega health camp was organized on Ballia Balidan Day at GMAM Inter College Campus, Belthra Road, District Ballia. On the first day on Saturday, under the supervision of Rajesh Singh Dayal, director of Dayal Foundation and social worker, a large number of patients received free medicines after proper examination. Satisfaction was visible on the faces of the patients after getting free check-up and medicines.

On the first day of the free health camp, about 1500 patients were treated free of cost by the doctors of Lucknow's famous Chandan Hospital and provided free medicines. Cardiologist, Orthopedic, Paediatrician, Ophthalmologist, Gynecologist from Chandan Hospital, Lucknow were present in the camp and examined patients in proper designated rooms.

After the treatment, the locals said that this kind of facility introduced by Rajesh singh Dayal is the kind of facilities that can be seen only in metro cities but we are thankful to him that such high-tech health facility and branded medicines were provided in such small town area of Salempur Lok Sabha.

Rajesh Singh Dayal, director of Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation, himself was seen helping patients in their treatment. Rajesh Singh Dayal said that it will always be our endeavor to serve the people of Salempur Lok Sabha because the youth of the country will be healthy only through health service.

Social worker Ravi Shankar Singh Pikku, Raghavendra Singh, Rahul Singh, Mohit Tiwari, Ankit and many others contributed commendably in the health camp.

Relatives of 11 martyrs honored on Ballia Balidan Day, they received the honour with teary eyes

In the mega health camp organized on Ballia Balidan Day, social worker Rajesh Singh Dayal honored the relatives of the 11 martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle and borders. Rajesh Singh Dayal honored the relatives of martyrs Anshuman Singh of Bardiha, Maktulia Malin of Charauwan, Shivshankar Singh, Khar Biyar, Rampravesh Yadav of Tangunia, Sanjeev Kumar of Patanari, Ganesh Pandey of Turtipar by greeting them with shawl and mementos.

During this, the eyes of the relatives of most of the martyrs were filled with tears. Due to which the whole atmosphere became emotional. Despite this, the relatives proudly remembered the supreme sacrifice of their son and relatives.

