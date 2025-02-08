New Delhi [India], February 07: Rajiv Sharma says, “The Bhagavad Gita is the ultimate guide to wisdom and leadership, and serves as the foundation for modern success literature—including principles found in Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), personal development, and leadership coaching. Many of today's most influential success frameworks, including those by Napoleon Hill, Tony Robbins, Stephen Covey, and NLP pioneers, echo the teachings of the Gita in profound ways.”

The NLP approach of Rajiv Sharma distinguishes itself because he applies the Gita’s teachings to guide leaders in their decisions and develop business strategies. His innovative methodology provides corporate leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs with the tools needed to achieve clarity and confidence and strengthen resilience in the current business environment. Professional success and business growth become possible through Sharma’s fusion of NLP technology with traditional Indian philosophies, which he provides to career-oriented professionals.

Rajiv Sharma has invested three and a half decades in professional life, during which he has educated and guided over 800,000 specialists from 52 different nations. His MARK model has transformed industrial sales enablement, leadership development, and career advancement for businesses around the world through the Mindset, Action, Repetition, Knowledge framework. Through his specialized knowledge base, Rajiv Sharma has driven positive changes across IT, banking, real estate, and manufacturing, alongside other sectors that have influenced professionals from 52 countries.

Rajiv Sharma expressed great appreciation for his position as a Top 10 NLP Global Guru through these rankings. “This achievement strengthens my dedication to providing people with effective mindset transformations through NLP principles combined with Bhagavad Gita wisdom.” The tools Rajiv Sharma teaches will transform the way people handle career change, business growth, and leadership development.

Rajiv Sharma has combined his activities as a coach and trainer with his writing career through his best-selling books Make a MARK in Life and AI-Powered Sales Success, as well as the new LeadForth: 90 Days with a Leadership Coach. Presently, he is dedicating his time to finishing his new release titled LeadForth: 90 Days with a Leadership Coach, which explores Neuro-Responsive Leadership developments. Through his writings, he provides operational guidance to practitioners who want to prosper in their careers.

Through his NLP-powered Career Acceleration Program, Rajiv Sharma invites India-based as well as international professionals to become part of his next cohort. This specially curated group functions as a training ground to teach job preparation competencies, career development methods, and Bhagavad Gita-based leadership principles. Through mentorship meetings between participants, Rajiv Sharma, and other industry leaders, participants will obtain helpful insights that propel their professional progress.

The growing need for leadership effectiveness and professional advancement makes Rajiv Sharma’s teaching a useful guide to success. His approach to merging time-tested wisdom with contemporary methods has already reshaped numerous lives while he instructs and writes for the leadership development of tomorrow’s professionals.

To learn more about Rajiv Sharma's upcoming programs and insights, visit www.NLPLimited.com or follow him on LinkedIn and YouTube.

