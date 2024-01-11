Rajiv Shesh, HCLSoftware Talks About MarTech Solutions for the Digital+ Economy

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11: Marketing automation has come a long way since its inception over 30 years ago. Back when digital marketing was still finding its feet, the capability to reach consumers online was limited. However, as technology advanced with faster internet and more robust processing capabilities, so did the tools of the trade. By the mid-2000s, the industry saw exponential growth, transforming from a nascent market into a multi-billion-dollar powerhouse. The digital age was no longer just emerging; it was unfolding at breakneck speed, with marketing automation at its helm.

The Surge of Digital+ Marketing

The evolution from digital to Digital+ represents a hyper-connected, AI-based, omnichannel, and intuitively personalized approach to marketing. This era is characterized by deep engagement, insights and sophisticated analytics, where marketing is so seamlessly integrated into the user experience that personalization at scale helps achieve much greater ROI. The rise of social media and the availability of advanced marketing technologies have enabled this subtle yet pervasive reach, blurring the lines between humans and machines, making marketing platforms more intelligent, automated and effective.

A Market in Transformation

Valued at $329 billion in 2022 and projected to reach $1.7 trillion by 2032, the MarTech market is a testament to the importance of staying ahead in a rapidly changing digital landscape. Innovation is key, with AI, big data, and cloud significantly altering the marketing playbook. These technologies are not only reshaping strategies but are also enhancing the capabilities of marketers to engage with their audience on a much more personal and impactful level.

Omnichannel Marketing: The New Imperative

Omnichannel marketing is no longer optional; it's imperative. In today's Digital+ economy, delivering a cohesive experience across all platforms is critical. As the channels multiply, so does the complexity of maintaining a unified marketing strategy. Data privacy and security have become as important as the marketing messages themselves, with regulations like GDPR and CCPA setting new standards for data protection.

The Need for End-to-End Platforms

As the digital environment continues to evolve, the need for MarTech solutions that are both comprehensive and agile has become clear. These platforms must not only cover the full spectrum of marketing activities but also remain adaptable to the introduction of new channels and emerging technologies.

Leveraging Analytics for Real-Time Decision Making

Analytics and the ability to measure ROI in real time have become central to modern marketing. Tools that offer detailed insights and analytics empower businesses to make data-driven decisions swiftly, adjusting their strategies to meet the changing preferences and behaviors of consumers.

Adapting to the Digital+ Economy

The only constant in the MarTech industry is change. To thrive in the Digital+ economy, businesses must remain nimble, embracing solutions that allow them to meet their customers wherever they are, with precisely the right message, at the right time all while maintaining deep engagement with their audiences.

The Foundation of Innovation: Yuchun Lee

The MarTech landscape we navigate today was built on the foundations laid by pioneers like Yuchun Lee. A tech executive and serial entrepreneur, Lee was not just the founder of the very first enterprise marketing automation platform (Unica, now owned by HCLSoftware) but also a member of the famous MIT Blackjack team, which inspired the bestseller Bringing Down the House and the movie "21". His innovative approach was grounded in the power of analytics, delivering data connectivity technology that offered businesses their first holistic view of the customer. He understood the profound impact that a single customer interaction (the "power of one") can have on a business's success.

This ethos of valuing each customer interaction as a crucial touchpoint is more relevant than ever in today's Digital+ economy. As we strive for personalization and omnichannel reach, the principle of focusing on the individual interaction has become a guiding light for the solutions we develop and employ.

HCL Unica: Embodying the Legacy of Innovation

As we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible, HCL Unica stands as a direct result of early digital innovation. It's a platform that not only appreciates the power of marketing and personalization but also amplifies it with the latest in AI-fueled analytics and automation. In a world where billions of messages are exchanged daily, understanding and capitalizing on individual moments of connection is what sets businesses apart. Unica's Digital+ suite of tools is designed to do precisely that help companies worldwide deliver the right message at the right time to the right client, across all touchpoints.

HCLSoftware continues to innovate, build and adapt within HCL Unica, propelling companies into the future of the Digital+ economy and maintaining a standard for excellence and personalization in a hyper-connected world.

