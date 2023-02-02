Rajkumar Hirani Films to launch New Talent under the Newcomers initiative, The film will be backed by Jio Studios and Mahaveer Jain

Newcomers initiative has planned its first film to be produced by Rajkumar Hirani Films to launch new talent.

On 28th September 2022, at FICCI Frames, a unique initiative to mentor & launch new talent was unveiled by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and Mahaveer Jain, along with the leading filmmakers of the country.

Newcomers is a one of its kind initiative, where all esteemed filmmakers have resolved to enhance the ecosystem of the Indian film industry.

It is a platform of opportunities for new talent; actors, writers, directors, musicians, technicians etc. from every corner of India.

Since its announcement, Newcomers has got tremendous response and support from many prominent filmmakers across the country.

According to sources more films with other leading filmmakers & production houses are slated to be announced soon.

