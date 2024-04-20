Rajkummar Rao kickstarts promotions for Srikanth- Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne in Ahmedabad, felicitates visually impaired entrepreneurs of Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 20: Actor Rajkummar Rao is gearing up to bring the heartwarming and inspiring story of India’s visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla to the big screens. While he has received immense love for the film’s trailer, fans are now eagerly waiting to see the story unfold in Srikanth- Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne. Now, Rajkummar has kickstarted promotions for the film in Ahmedabad.

In the first leg of promotions, the actor visited Swarnim University and also attended a cultural program hosted by the Blind People’s Association that works for the benefit and upliftment of visually impaired people. Rajkummar also felicitated around 12 to 15 visually impaired entrepreneurs of Gujarat at this very event.

It was quite a warm and overwhelming experience. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Presents a T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, ‘Srikanth – Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne' is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The film releases nationwide on the 10th of May 2024 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor