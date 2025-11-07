Rajputana Industries Posts 47% YoY Jump in EBITDA to INR 13 Cr

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: Rajputana Industries Limited (NSE: RAJINDLTD), a renowned name in manufacturing of non-ferrous metal products, has announced its Un-Audited Financial Results for H1FY26.

H1 FY26 Key Financial Highlights

- Total Income of ₹ 333.02 Cr, YoY growth of 29.19%

- EBITDA of ₹ 12.84 Cr, YoY growth of 46.80%

- PBT of ₹ 7.28 Cr, YoY growth of 46.00%

- Net Profit of ₹ 5.41 Cr, YoY growth of 33.10%

Commenting on the performance Mrs. Shivani Shaikh, Chairman and Managing Director of Rajputana Industries Limited said, "The first half of FY26 reflects steady operational progress and reinforces the strength of our integrated, recycling-based business model. Our consistent growth in revenue and profitability highlights disciplined execution, improved efficiency, and strong demand across copper, aluminium, brass, and alloy products.

Industry tailwinds driven by electric mobility, renewable energy, infrastructure, and industrial applications continue to support our performance. With a robust manufacturing base, enhanced capacity utilization, and process automation, we are well-positioned to meet rising domestic and global demand.

As we move into the next phase of our journey, our focus is on scaling capacity, deepening integration, and widening our global footprint. We are expanding into value-added conductors and specialized alloy products, backed by automation and process digitalization to enhance efficiency. With growing demand from EV, renewable energy, and infrastructure sectors, we aim to strengthen our position in both domestic and export markets, particularly across ASEAN, Europe, and Africa. Supported by investments in R&D, ESG practices, and customer-focused innovation, we are building Rajputana Industries into a future-ready, high-value non-ferrous solutions partner for global industries."

