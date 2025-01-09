Raju James Bond Set to Bring Love and Laughter This Valentine’s Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 09:Karma Bros Productions and acclaimed director Deepak Madhuvanahalli are all set to present their latest cinematic venture, “Raju James Bond,” a romantic comedy extravaganza starring Gurunandan of “First Rank Raju” fame. The film is slated for a grand release on February 14, 2025—Valentine's Day—in both Hindi and Kannada languages, promising to charm audiences across regions.

Announced on the first day of the New Year, this highly anticipated film brings together love, laughter, and action against the scenic backdrop of London. With a blend of captivating storytelling, hilarious sequences, and melodious music, “Raju James Bond” is designed to leave audiences thoroughly entertained.

Deepak Madhuvanahalli, the director, expressed his excitement, saying _”‘Raju James Bond' is a film straight from the heart. It's a perfect blend of humor and romance, which makes it an ideal Valentine's Day treat. We've put in a lot of effort to ensure that the audience laughs, loves, and takes back memories they'll cherish forever. From spectacular visuals of London to a gripping narrative, every element of the film has been crafted with passion”_

The lead actor, Gurunandan, who has already won hearts with his impeccable comic timing and charming persona, added_”Playing Raju has been one of the most exciting roles of my career. The character is relatable yet unique, blending innocence with wit. With Valentine's Day as the release date, this film celebrates not just love but the joy of laughter, making it a must-watch for couples and families alike”_

Featuring a talented ensemble cast including Mrudula, Sadhu Kokila, Achyut Kumar, Chikkanna, Ravi Shankar, and Jai Jagadish, “Raju James Bond” promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

This Valentine's Day, get ready to celebrate love and laughter with “Raju James Bond”

