Rakesh Masala Welcomes Hrithik Roshan as Brand Ambassador

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 7: Rakesh Masala, one of India's most trusted names in spices and food products, is proud to announce Hrithik Roshan as its official brand ambassador. With this landmark partnership, the brand brings together five decades of culinary excellence and the charisma of one of India's most beloved stars.

Founded by S. P. Chaudhary in 1975 with just two products, Rakesh Masala has grown into a household name with over 80 offerings across spices, oils, flours, snacks, and kitchen essentials. The company was the first in North India to adopt cryogenic technology for spice grinding, and today operates ten state-of-the-art manufacturing units with a daily capacity of 125 metric tonnes. At its core, Rakesh Masala stands for taste, tradition, and uncompromised quality; values that align seamlessly with Hrithik Roshan's own journey of discipline, passion, and authenticity.

Speaking on the association, Hrithik Roshan shared, “Spices are the soul of Indian cooking, and Rakesh Masala has been a pioneer of the magic ingredients for generations. I'm proud to represent a brand that celebrates our culinary heritage with such integrity and innovation.”

Ajhay Kumar, Director, Rakesh Masala shared, “Hrithik embodies a rare blend of warmth and credibility that beautifully reflects our brand's journey. His association amplifies what our products stand for, ‘Swad jo reh jaye yaad.' Over the decades, we have earned the trust of millions, and this partnership is a celebration of that legacy. With our advanced cryogenic technology ensuring purity and freshness in every pack, we are proud to take Rakesh Masala into the next generation of Indian kitchens together with Hrithik.

Manjjay Chaudhary, Director, Rakesh Masala added, “We wanted to add humour to our scripts to showcase the lighter side of food. We believe it's meant to be enjoyed and bring smiles to everyone's faces.

Vivek Pathak, CEO, Rakesh Masala expresses his excitement, “This collaboration marks a proud milestone for us. As we celebrate 50 glorious years of Rakesh Masala, we are delighted to join hands with Hrithik to carry our legacy forward. Together, we look forward to bringing the spirit of Rakesh Masala into even more homes across the country.”

To kick off the partnership, Rakesh Masala has launched a new television commercial featuring Hrithik Roshan — a humorous, heartwarming tribute to the flavours that unite us.

Watch the TVC here- https://youtu.be/apc4sEPv4Iw

The collaboration has rolled out across television, digital, and retail platforms, with Hrithik Roshan fronting a series of campaigns that highlight the brand's commitment to purity, innovation, and the joy of everyday cooking.

About Rakesh Masala:

Rakesh Masala & Food Products is a pioneer in India's spice industry, offering a wide range of ground, blended, and whole spices, along with oils, flours, snacks, and puja essentials. With a legacy built on quality and trust, the brand continues to innovate while staying rooted in tradition.

