Rakhi 2024: Curating an Exclusive Rakhi Collection for NRIs

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 26: Rakhi is a festival that celebrates the love that siblings share worldwide. 'Rakshabandhan' comprises two words 'Raksha', which means protection, and 'Bandhan', which means to tie the siblings in the eternal bond of love, care, and protection. It is all about having each other's back and ensuring one does not have to face anything alone. But with changing times the siblings live away from each other and find it difficult to celebrate Rakhi with their siblings like old times. Each year the festival is observed on the full moon day in the Shravana, August. GiftstoIndia24x7 aims to provide easy Rakhi gifting options for the NRIs and they can choose from a huge variety. With the vibrant collection of Rakhi, one can add more vitality to the celebration.

Curating Rakhi Collection

When it comes to celebrating Rakshabandhan, the NRIs often find it difficult to look for ways to send Rakhis to their siblings living in India. But online websites like GiftstoIndia24x7, have made it easy to celebrate Rakhi online. They have made special efforts to curate Rakhi gifts for the loved ones. From choosing the designer Rakhi threads to curating gift hampers for the brothers, a lot goes on behind the scenes. The website has a huge variety of Rakhis and gifts so it fulfills the wishlist of those who are looking for gifts for their siblings. There are Rakhi threads for the spiritual brother to the cool one. The ample number of designs makes it easy to select gifts for the ones living far away but do not want to miss out on making their siblings feel special on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. The gifts are specially curated keeping in mind that they can emotionally connect even from a distance and it doesn't ruin the celebration.

Wide Variety of Rakhis

This year GiftstoIndia24x7, the online gifting portal has come up with the largest collection of over 750 Rakhi threads and Rakhi gifts that one can send to their siblings online even from a distance. Sending rakhi online has become a lot easier and comes without any hassle. The website delivers Rakhis all over India and they have launched a whole lot of variety in the Rakhi threads. Spiritual Rakhis feature traditional designs like Om, Swastik, Rudraksh, Radha Krishna, Lakshmi, Ek Onkaar, Hanuman, Shiv, and Ganesh. These types of Rakhis are best for those who have a divine interest and traditional values. There are premium Rakhi threads that include Pearl, Stones, Peacock, and others. Bracelet Rakhis are also a type of Rakhi that is famous among brothers as they can wear it as an accessory even after the occasion is over. From premium designer rakhis to luxurious silver rakhis, you will find it all. There are traditional Raksha Sutras, the thread that one can wrap around the wrist two or three times. Bhaiya Bhabhi Rakhi sets are special lumba rakhis available in various designs with exclusive elements. Evil eye Rakhis are trending these days and you will find a variety of it on this website. Resin Rakhis are also gaining a lot of popularity these days and these are designed to perfection. There are also Rakhi sets available so you can also send Rakhis to the whole family at once. Last but not least, there are also Rakhis for the little ones. They would love to wear vibrant rakhis of their favorite cartoon characters and they will be elated to receive them as gifts. All the Rakhis are made with premium quality threads, beads, and elements which certainly give a good experience to the brothers who are far away from their sisters living in a different country but they can still soak in all the love even from a distance.

Exclusive Gift Hampers

When it comes to gifting brothers, one leaves no stone unturned. So the ample choices of gift hampers make it easy for the sisters to send Rakhi gifts to India to their brothers. The latest collection of Rakhi threads and gift hampers makes the Raksha Bandhan celebrations more ecstatic. There are unique designer Rakhis along with gift hampers specially curated for the brothers. Different gift hampers contain gift items that the brothers can use. Be it gourmet, personalized, or grooming- there are multiple options that one can choose from. For a change, the brothers can also find return gifts for the sister. With their choice of 'Customize your combo', one enjoys more options and chooses the favorite one for their siblings. Sending Rakhi gift hampers serves the purpose of sending Rakhi threads along with curated gift hampers. Amit Desai, the CEO of GiftstoIndia24x7 says, "Over the years, we have catered to the likes of the customers and made sure we walk that extra mile to fulfill their requirements. When it comes to celebrating your loved ones from a distance, we try to give a satisfying experience and deliver what they have chosen. There are a lot of emotions attached and we try to care for them in the best way possible."

GiftstoIndia24x7 ensures that the celebration of Rakshabandhan is done wholeheartedly. They have ensured that Rakhis are available from as low as the price of Rs. 99 so that they fit into the budget easily. The website has curated its largest collection to date and significantly expanded its delivery area. At more than 15000 pincodes they have services of same-day delivery of Rakhi and Rakhi gifts. Distance should not ruin the celebrations so one can rely on their services when it comes to delivering rakhis to different parts of the country. With options of same-day delivery, one can avail to send rakhi to India to their brother. The website has a huge range of gifts, including flowers, cakes, chocolates, and exclusive gift hampers specially curated for Rakhi. There are also special personalized gift ideas that add up to the beauty of the occasion. GiftstoIndia24x7 makes sure that distance does not dampen the spirit of Raksha Bandhan and enables the customers to celebrate the occasion with a difference.

Established in 1999, GiftstoIndia24x7 is India's premier gifting platform especially curated for non-residential Indians. The e-commerce portal offers its users about 20,000 gift options for multiple occasions along with same-day and midnight delivery options. The e-commerce gifting platform has the largest distribution network and delivers to 1500+ locations in India. The website boasts 24x7 customer service support which gives customers a personalized gifting experience, making them feel more connected with their family and friends back home.

For more information, please visit www.giftstoindia24x7.com/rakhi.

