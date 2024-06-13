Rakhibazaar.com: Enjoy Free Gifts with Every Rakhi Purchase!

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 13: Rakhibazaar is an online rakhi store that needs no introduction. The website is the most preferred option for customers to send Rakhi and Raksha Bandhan gifts to their loved ones. This year, the platform surprised everyone by launching a massive Rakhi collection. Everyone eagerly waits for Raksha Bandhan, and a wide variety of Rakhis make the festival more vibrant. The collection has more than 2500 rakhi designs that are made by skilled and talented artisans across the country. Whether it is Silver Rakhi, Rudraksha Rakhi, Kundan Rakhi, Kids Rakhi, or any other kind of Rakhi, the collection has it all.

Every year, the company makes Raksha Bandhan memorable for lakhs of brothers and sisters by delivering to all parts of the world. Their high-quality rakhis at affordable prices have revolutionised the festival, as everyone uses their website to send Rakhi to brothers. Every year, the platform updates its collection and amazes customers with fresh, unique, and mesmerising Rakhi designs.

Hearing it from the founder and CEO of Rakhibazaar, Deelip Kumar, on how their latest collection makes the Raksha Bandhan celebrations more ecstatic and mesmerising. "Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the timeless bond between siblings, and at Rakhibazaar, we are committed to enriching this tradition by offering an unmatched selection of rakhis that embody love, tradition, and creativity. We are thrilled to unveil our latest collection, featuring over 2500 unique designs crafted to cater to the diverse preferences of our customers. We are excited to be part of our customers' celebrations and look forward to helping them create lasting memories this Raksha Bandhan," said Deelip.

Extensive Variety

Sisters want to scroll through thousands of rakhi options and choose the perfect Rakhi for their brother, and the platform provides exactly that. Customers can also pair Rakhis with Rakhi Gift Hampers such as chocolates, sweets, dry fruits, books, etc, to make the occasion more delightful. The portal boasts trendy rakhis such as Rudraksha Rakhi, Silver Rakhi, Bhaiya Bhabhi Rakhi, Kundan Rakhi, Lumba Rakhi, etc. From premium and luxurious Rakhis to traditional and budget-friendly Rakhis, customers can get an extensive variety of Rakhi options under one roof.

Free Worldwide Shipping

Rakhibazaar has made Raksha Bandhan a global festival and provided siblings with the opportunity to celebrate the festival in any part of the world. The website provides Rakhi delivery in more than 100 countries and 1000+ cities. Earlier, customers were afraid to send Rakhi to another country because of exorbitant shipping charges, but free shipping from Rakhibazaar has helped siblings celebrate Raksha Bandhan without breaking the bank.

Sisters can send Rakhi to the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, and other top countries from the comfort of their homes. The platform's robust delivery network helps in delivering Rakhi and Raksha Bandhan gifts on time. Rakhi delivery in the USA by Rakhibazaar has garnered widespread acclaim and customer loyalty, earning Rakhibazaar a reputation for excellence in international Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

High Customer Ratings

As the platform provides such a wide variety of options and ultimate convenience, it has become customers' favourite option for sending Rakhi to their siblings. For more than a decade, the website has simplified the Rakhi sending process and provided customers with marvellous and elegant Rakhis. Because of such convenience and options, customers have rated the website 4.6 out of 5. The platform is filled with positive reviews and appreciation from customers across the globe.

"We emphasise customer satisfaction a lot. We aim to help people celebrate the pure occasion of Raksha Bandhan with full enthusiasm, and their positive reviews encourage us to deliver more," stated Mr. Deelip.

Free Gifts on Every Domestic Order

Rakhibazaar is a platform that believes in spreading joy and happiness. This year, the website is providing free gifts to its customers on every domestic order. So customers not only get free delivery, but they also get free gifts when they send Rakhi to India by Rakhi Bazaar. Customers will get free chocolates, showpieces, and much more that will make their Raksha Bandhan epic.

About the Company

Since its establishment in 2013, Rakhibazaar has emerged as the ultimate online Rakhi store. The platform is known for its vast rakhi collections and hampers. With a focus on quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction, Rakhibazaar ensures a seamless shopping experience and memorable festivities for customers worldwide.

Contact Details

Website: https://www.rakhibazaar.com

Email: care@rakhibazaar.com

Contact: +91 85 1093 4032

