Raksha Bandhan Reimagined: A Binge-Worthy Guide to Sibling Stories

New Delhi [India], August 19: Siblings are our first set of friends! So, let's celebrate the bond between siblings on this beautiful day as Rakshabandhan is just around the corner. And which is the best way to celebrate? To go beyond the traditional rituals and delve into stories that explore the beauty and twists of this unique relationship.

Here's our specially curated list for you, featuring series and movies that not only capture the essence of siblinghood, but offer a mix of laughter, tears, and everything in between!

Selection Day (Netflix): Dive into the competitive world of cricket with Selection Day on Netflix. This original series follows two brothers, Radha and Mannu, as they navigate the intense pressures of family expectations and the relentless pursuit of cricketing glory. Selection Day delves into the complexities of sibling rivalry, the weight of parental aspirations, and the sacrifices made in the pursuit of shared dreams. While competition exists, the series also highlights the moments of support and encouragement these brothers offer each other, showcasing the multifaceted nature of sibling relationships.

Judwon Ne Bana Di Jodi (Pocket FM): Years of estrangement can't extinguish the embers of love. Audio series Judwaa Ne Bana Di Jodi presents a heartwarming tale of a couple reunited after years by their mischievous twin children. This drama explores the challenges of a complicated marital relationship, but through it all, showcases the unbreakable bond of twins who bring their parents back together. Tune in to Pocket FM and discover the joy of family reunions and the power of forgiveness as this story reminds us that sibling bonds, whether biological or chosen, can endure the test of time.

Gullak (SonyLIV): Gullak, a heartwarming family comedy available on SonyLIV, is a delightful watch for anyone who cherishes the bond with their siblings. The series revolves around the lives of the Mishra family, particularly focusing on the playful rivalry and unspoken love between siblings Annu (Vaibhavi Upadhyay) and Aman (Jitin Gupta). The story captures the essence of everyday sibling interactions, from playful banter and teasing to occasional arguments and competition. You'll find yourself reminiscing about your own childhood experiences with siblings as you witness Annu and Aman navigate their relationship.

Veer Arjun (Pocket FM): When a power-hungry uncle shatters Prince Arjun's life through a treacherous conspiracy, vengeance becomes his sole purpose. But fate throws him a curveball when he gets trapped in a parallel world. This thrilling fantasy adventure on Pocket FM explores themes of family loyalty, resilience, and the unwavering spirit of a brother determined to protect his sister and restore his family's honour. As Arjun navigates this fantastical realm, the unwavering bond between him and his sister becomes his guiding light, showcasing the strength siblings can provide for each other in the face of adversity.

Raksha Bandhan (Zee5): This recently released Bollywood film tells the story of Lala Kedarnath (Akshay Kumar), a kind-hearted owner of a famous chaat shop. Lala has four younger sisters who he dearly loves. However, his promise to his deceased mother to get all his sisters married before he can even consider his own love life throws a wrench in his romantic aspirations. The film explores the sacrifices siblings make for each other, the importance of family traditions, and the unbreakable bond between a brother and his sisters. It's a heartwarming comedy-drama with a touch of romance, perfect for a Raksha Bandhan movie night with your siblings.

Whether you're looking for a lighthearted comedy, a thrilling adventure, or a tear-jerking drama, this list offers a variety of series and movies to celebrate the special bond of siblings this Raksha Bandhan.

So grab some snacks, settle in with your family or friends (also your siblings from another mother!), and prepare to be entertained!

