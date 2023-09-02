Rakshak Foundation, a Non-Profit Voluntary Organisation in  India signed an MOU with the Cambodian Women Entrepreneurs Association in Cambodia, (CWEA) creating a History

New Delhi (India), September 2: Chaitali Das, Global Chairperson of Rakshak Foundation, was recognised as one of the stars at the Summit; she received the recognition – ‘Global Ambassador for Sustainability’ at the Women Entrepreneurs Summit in the Royal Kingdom of Cambodia. She said, “ The mission of my Foundation is women’s empowerment while conserving the environment. The MOU will strengthen people-to-people connections, work & grow collectively and contribute effectively, focusing on sustainability towards mutual interest and shared vision for the people, planet and future generations, addressing pressing issues like ‘Climate Threat” conserving the environment, Equality, and Inclusion”. Rakshak Foundation was represented by its State Chairperson, Anusri Seth (owner of Anuket). Shilpa Chakraborty, Consultant and the owner of Chain of Food Joint, participated from Kolkata in the delegation.

Yashi Dhariwal, Political Head and Analyst Consulate of Cambodia in Banglore said under the ageis of the Consulate of Cambodia! In Karnataka, All Women Delegations with 55 women from pan India travelled to Siem Reap, Cambodia from 26-29 August 2023.

The Indian Women Delegation met the Chief Minister, Karnataka, as a goodwill gesture. These women Entrepreneurs/ Social Entrepreneurs joined from various sectors.

Hony. Consul General Karthik Tallam said, “ It was good to see that all the organisations came together as team India and blended very well together.

The stars of the evening have again inspired each of us that we can achieve anything by our dedication and willpower”. The Delegation visited the World Heritage Site, Angkor Wot Temple, to tick on their bucket list.

