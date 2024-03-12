Rakul and Jackky's Green Wedding: Planting Trees with Grow Billion Trees to Offset Carbon Footprints

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, have recently celebrated their union in a wedding ceremony that not only symbolized love but also championed environmental sustainability. In collaboration with Grow Billion Trees, the couple planted trees at their wedding venue in Goa, aiming to offset the carbon footprints generated by their festivities.

This eco-conscious endeavor represents a significant stride towards combating climate change and fostering environmentally friendly practices within the wedding industry. Each tree planted serves as a poignant symbol of the couple's commitment to environmental stewardship and their dedication to leaving a positive imprint on the planet.

A distinctive feature of Rakul and Jackky's green wedding is the provision of Tree Certificates to each guest, courtesy of Grow Billion Trees (GBT). This thoughtful gesture underscores the couple's desire to involve their loved ones in their environmental efforts and create enduring memories of their special day.

Inspired by the global movement started by PM Modi "Lifestyle for the Environment-LiFE Movement' is the need of the hour to solve the challenge faced by our planet using human-centric, collective efforts and robust action that further sustainable development.

GBT's involvement extends beyond tree planting, as they also conducted a comprehensive carbon audit of the marriage proceedings. This ensures transparency and accountability in the couple's sustainability efforts, aligning with their commitment to environmental responsibility.

Furthermore, GBT's commitment to sustainability goes beyond just planting trees. They will also care for the newly planted trees for three years until the forest becomes self-sustainable, ensuring the long-term viability of the ecosystem.

Reflecting on their decision to incorporate tree planting into their wedding, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani expressed their steadfast commitment to making a positive impact on the environment and inspiring others to embrace sustainable practices. They firmly believe that every small action contributes to the collective effort against climate change and are proud to lead by example.

The tree planting event was held in Goa, exemplified the couple's dedication to preserving the natural beauty of the region while commemorating their love. Rakul and Jackky extend an invitation to their friends, family, and fans to join them in this meaningful endeavor and contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.

