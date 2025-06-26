Rakuten Symphony and Tejas Networks announce partnership to drive Global Expansion through Interoperable 5G Solutions

PRNewswire

Tokyo [Japan]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 26: Rakuten Symphony and Tejas Networks, a Tata Group company, today announced a multi-faceted strategic partnership to develop integrated Open RAN solutions and engage in joint go-to-market efforts, both in India and internationally.

The companies will collaborate to integrate Rakuten Symphony's CU and DU software, OSS, and cloud portfolio with Tejas's extensive, proven 4G/5G radio portfolio and explore opportunities for the deployment and expansion of 4G and 5G networks worldwide, including in India, leveraging commercial and technical synergies, as well as collaborative engagement strategies.

Sharad Sriwastawa, President, Rakuten Symphony, said, "Rakuten Symphony is excited to partner with Tejas Networks, a company that shares our vision of increasing interoperability and openness in telecom. By combining Rakuten Symphony's cloud-native software and orchestration capabilities with Tejas Networks' proven radio technology, we hope to deliver open, flexible and high-performing network solutions that meet the demands of today's rapidly evolving telecom landscape."

Kumar N. Sivarajan, CTO and Co-founder, Tejas Networks, said, "Through this partnership with Rakuten Symphony, we intend to combine our field-proven RAN infrastructure solutions with Rakuten's resilient cloud native RAN software stack and orchestration solution, to provide a compelling solution to the global market."

Rakuten Symphony, through its collaboration with Rakuten Mobile who applies achievements obtained from key research and development projects subsidized by the NEDO (New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization) program*1, remains committed to leading Open RAN innovation, and the development of automated network quality assurance systems and edge cloud capabilities for next-generation communication networks of the future.

Read more here about Rakuten Symphony and Rakuten Mobile's participation in government sponsored research and development initiatives to explore modernization of mobile networks and diversification of supply chain vendor ecosystems.

*1 "Research and Development Project of the Enhanced Infrastructures for Post-5G Information and Communication Systems (JPNP20017)", subsidized by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO). [Link]

About Tejas Networks Limited

Tejas Networks Ltd. designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks Ltd. is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder.

For more information, please visit: https://www.tejasnetworks.com

About Rakuten Symphony

Rakuten Symphony is reimagining telecom, changing supply chain norms and disrupting outmoded thinking that threatens the industry's pursuit of rapid innovation and growth. Based on proven modern infrastructure practices, its open interface platforms make it possible to launch and operate advanced mobile services in a fraction of the time and cost of conventional approaches, with no compromise to network quality or security. Rakuten Symphony has operations in Japan, the United States, Singapore, India, Europe and the Middle East Africa region.

For more information, visit: https://symphony.rakuten.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2719573/Executives_Tejas_Networks_Rakuten_Symphony.jpg

