Ralph Lauren Fragrances Unveils Cricket Icon Jasprit Bumrah As The Ambassador Of Polo 67 In India

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: Ralph Lauren Fragrances introduces one of India's most celebrated cricketers and global sports icons, Jasprit Bumrah, as its new Polo 67 ambassador for India. The new partnership celebrates the power of dedication through determination and discipline, featuring the cricket legend in the highly anticipated Polo 67 fragrance campaign.

"Jasprit's journey of perseverance and discipline, and his role as an inspiration to millions, make him the ideal partner to represent Polo 67," said Charles-Alexandre Boczmak, General Manager of L'Oreal International Distribution SAPMENA. "His persona perfectly reflects the timeless yet vibrant and contemporary vision that Ralph Lauren Fragrances embodies."

Jasprit Bumrah's lifelong dedication and unwavering commitment to his love of cricket has catapulted him to become one of the world's greatest athletes - he is a prolific, once-in-a-generation icon. A trailblazer in Indian cricket, he is celebrated worldwide for redefining fast bowling with his unique style and consistency. The embodiment of sportsmanship, he transcends the world of cricket and is renowned for his quiet leadership, gracious dignity, sustained dedication to excellence and a passion for giving back. Pushing the boundaries of what is possible, he is a testament to the next generation to design their own dreams.

"Ralph Lauren has always symbolized timeless elegance and authentic individuality. As a brand I've always admired and dreamed of working with, it was an honor to collaborate with them - and no less, on a fragrance campaign that's centered around designing your dreams through determination and grit. That is a message that really resonates with me in my cricket career and in my life," said Jasprit Bumrah.

Reigniting the POLO fragrance franchise, the new scent brings an athletic spirit to the iconic collection. Polo 67 EDP is for the man always at the top of their game, for the man who champions his own self-expression - perfectly embodying the audacious spirit and dynamic essence of this bold new scent.

Exclusively crafted by master perfumer Marie Salamagne, POLO EST. 67 EAU DE PARFUM embodies a warm woody scent with a unique blend of fresh and fruity notes including pineapple, cedarwood and benzoin.

- TOP NOTES: Pineapple Accord, Green Mandarin, Bergamot, Cardamom

- MID NOTES: Sesame Seed, Cypress, Lavandin

- BASE NOTES: Vetiver, Cedarwood, Benzoin

ABOUT RALPH LAUREN FRAGRANCES

In 1978, Ralph Lauren expanded his lifestyle brand to encompass the world of fragrance, launching Lauren for women and Polo for men. For more than 40 years since, Ralph Lauren Fragrances has developed bestselling fragrances that express a distinct personality and luxury lifestyle in line with the Ralph Lauren tradition. Today, the brand's portfolio spans Ralph Lauren and Polo fragrances, including Ralph Lauren Collection fragrances, Woman by Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Romance, Ralph's Club, Polo Earth, Polo Blue, Polo Red, Purple Label and more.

ABOUT RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of luxury lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren has sought to inspire the dream of a better life through authenticity and timeless style. Its reputation and distinctive image have been developed across a wide range of products, brands, distribution channels and international markets. The Company's brand names which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children and Chaps, among others constitute one of the world's most widely recognized families of consumer brands. For more information, visit https://corporate.ralphlauren.com/

@ralphlaurenfragrances #RalphLaurenFragrances #Polo67 #RLDesignYourDreams

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor