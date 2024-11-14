Ram Film Factory's 'Trending' Tamil Movie to Hit Theatres This Month

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 14: Ram Film Factory, a new film company from Chennai, is gearing up to release its debut movie, 'Trending,' this November. This Tamil psychological thriller delves into the intense world of a YouTuber couple, promising suspense and intrigue. Directed by Sivaraj and starring the well-known performer Kalaiarasan and the promising talent Priya UBD, the film is poised to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline and nuanced performances.

Ram Film Factory has an exciting slate of three upcoming projects. One has completed pre-production, while another has its script ready to go. The company is led by Meenakshi Anand, daughter-in-law of the late K. Govindan, a celebrated costume designer with a legacy spanning over 100 films. With a bold vision, Ram Film Factory aims to produce at least 10 movies - primarily in Tamil, over the next five years.

Commenting on the movie, Meenakshi, said, "The movie is a psychological thriller centered on a YouTuber couple who join in a reality game show. The show pushes their relationship to its limits, revealing how it tests and threatens to shatter the very image they project on social media. The story explores what unfolds in their lives as they grapple with the game's impact."

She further added that Ram Film Factory is dedicated to producing meaningful films, guided by the strength of stories."Our second film is already in pre-production and will commence shoot in January 2025, and the script for a third movie is finalised. Our vision is to create 10 films over the next five years."

Meenakshi's passion for the film industry stems from her father-in-law, K. Govindan, who had a long-standing career as a costume designer, contributing to over 100 films. Ram Film Factory was established following his passing in 2022, to fulfill his long-held wish to get into film production. "My father-in-law began his career as costumer and went on to design costumes for many leading actors and actress, for leading production houses in Tamilnadu during the span of 1980 to 2001. In 1979 he got into production of a movie titled Nadhi Oram Pootha Malar casting Sivachandiran, Vadivukkarasi along with Isari Velan. However, he couldn't realise his vision as the movie was not release due to unforeseen circumstances," she mentioned.

She brings over 25 years of corporate experience, having served as the global head of corporate communications for Ashok Leyland. Her corporate tenure is interspersed with two entrepreneurial ventures, as she launched an outdoor advertising agency and a PR consultancy firm. To upgrade her knowledge and to quell her thirst for gaining knowledge in new areas that would add to her passion for exploring new ventures, in 2022, she attended the Senior Executive Leadership Programme at Harvard Business School.

Before getting into the film industry, Meenakshi launched The Children Mail, a magazine exclusively for children, in 2017. A brain-child of Meenakshi, the magazine was conceptualised with the intent to wean children away from gadgets, and nurture the habit of reading. To encourage the same, there were inspiring interviews of achievers from different walks of life like Dr, Kiran Kumar former chairman ISRO; Dr. K Sivan former chairman of ISRO; Dr. Achutha Samantha Of KISS, Odisha; who excelled through hard work and achieved greatness in their fields from humble beginnings. The magazine supports the educational and development needs of young children with articles ranging from science, technology, art, music, dance, sports, and a whole range of topics that give exposure to young minds to explore different opportunities giving way to their creativity and talent.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor