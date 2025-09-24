‘Ramayana Trail’ bags APAC Effie award for Phoenix Ogilvy Sri Lanka and SriLankan Airlines

New Delhi, Sep 24 Phoenix Ogilvy Sri Lanka and SriLankan Airlines have won at the prestigious APAC Effie Awards in Singapore for the campaign, titled ‘Relive the Epic of the Ramayana Trail.’

The campaign stood out as the only Travel and Tourism entry from across the Asia-Pacific region to be shortlisted, taking home a Bronze Effie for its key role in promoting inbound tourism at a crucial time for Sri Lanka’s economy, according to the Australian edition of Daily Mirror Online.

The campaign reimagined the ancient Indian epic Ramayana as a modern travel experience, inviting Indian tourists to explore 20 spiritually significant sites across Sri Lanka. Through a blend of animation, storytelling, and culturally resonant messaging, the campaign tapped into deep emotional and spiritual connections between the two nations, the report states.

The APAC Effie Awards are known for recognising campaigns that succeed in making real business impact through strategic thinking and creative excellence. The winners are chosen by an eminent jury comprising senior leaders from advertising agencies, client organisations, media platforms, and marketing consultancies across the Asia-Pacific region. This year’s APAC Effie Awards drew fierce competition, with 123 entries shortlisted across categories, according to the Daily Mirror report.

The campaign was launched by Phoenix Ogilvy to attract Indian travellers, who form the largest segment of tourists visiting Sri Lanka.

Relive the Epic of the Ramayana Trail Campaign had previously earned a 2025 PATA Gold Award for Best Marketing Campaign – Carrier, a Golden Star in the Campaign International category of The Golden City Gate 2025 at ITB Berlin, and a Silver Dragon at the Dragons of Sri Lanka Awards 2025 in the “Innovative Idea or Concept” category.

Thushari Palipane, Director Client Servicing at Phoenix Ogilvy said, “Tourism is a critical part of our economy, especially at this juncture, and this campaign helped put Sri Lanka firmly on the radar of Indian travellers. To be recognised at the APAC Effie’s for the national impact we made is deeply gratifying. “

Relive the Epic of the Ramayana Trail is a campaign that delivered for our client, but more importantly, it delivered for Sri Lanka. We’re proud to have created work that not only surpassed business objectives but also supported and strengthened a key sector of our country,” Palipane added.

Commenting on the achievement, Saminda Perera, Head of Marketing at SriLankan Airlines, said, “Winning at the APAC Effie Awards is a tremendous honour for SriLankan Airlines and for the country. This recognition from such a respected jury affirms the impact of our efforts to position Sri Lanka as a destination of deep cultural and spiritual significance for Indian travellers.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor