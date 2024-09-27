Ramky Infrastructure Limited Wins 'Most Admired Emerging Company in Water Infrastructure' Award

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 27: Ramky Infrastructure Limited, one of India's leading integrated sustainable infrastructure development companies, is proud to announce its victory in the 'Most Admired Emerging Company in Water Infrastructure' category at the 9th edition ET Now Infra Focus Awards 2024. The award follows closely after the inauguration of their legacy leachate treatment plant in Jawahar Nagar, Hyderabad. The project marks a significant milestone in the restoration and stabilization of ponds adjacent to the Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management (IMSWM) plant in Jawahar Nagar. The legacy leachate treatment facility proved exemplary in the treatment and disposal of legacy leachate generated during water body restoration.

The award-winning project, executed in collaboration with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), has set a new standard for sustainable water infrastructure development in India. The first-of-its-kind leachate treatment plant, with a capacity of 2 million litres per day (MLD), addressed significant environmental challenges by reclaiming almost 70 acres of land and restoring the Malkaram Tank to its natural status, contributing to both ecological balance and community health.

A Breakthrough in Water Infrastructure

Completed under the Build, Finance, Own, Operate, and Maintain (BOO) model, with an investment of INR 251.01 crore, the project exemplifies the potential of advanced technology in water treatment and urban infrastructure. Its success not only showcases Ramky Infrastructure's capabilities but also serves as a model for sustainable projects across India. The uniqueness of the project lies in its use of innovative technology to achieve environmental sustainability. The Low Temperature Evaporator (LTE) system, powered by Mechanical Vapor Recompression (MVR), eliminates the need for external heat sources, reducing carbon emissions. Additionally, the project incorporates air stripping for ammonia reduction, non-condensable gas treatment, and water reuse for greenbelt development. The plant leverages solar power as a renewable energy source to further minimize carbon emissions. By implementing energy-efficient equipment like Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs), the project aims to reduce operational costs and ensure that the treated water meets stringent quality standards for inland surface water disposal. Overall, the project demonstrates a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable practices.

In addition to the ET Now Infra Focus Award, Ramky Infrastructure Limited has also been recognized at the 5th Edition of FICCI Smart Urban Innovation Awards in the Sustainable Cities category for 2024-25 and at 15th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards for Best Construction Project in early 2024, affirming its leadership in sustainable urban development.

"This award reflects our relentless commitment to innovation and sustainability," said Mr. Y. R. Nagaraja, Managing Director, Ramky Infrastructure Limited. "We are proud to have executed a project that not only resolves a longstanding urban challenge but also enhances the environment for future generations. It is a major milestone for us as an emerging leader in the water infrastructure sector."

The project's impact extends beyond technical achievements, addressing critical environmental issues such as odour control, groundwater replenishment, and air quality improvement. Ramky Infrastructure Limited's efforts have contributed to the development of sustainable urban infrastructure that supports healthier living conditions for nearby communities.

Ramky Infrastructure Limited's commitment to enhancing the quality of life is evident in its ongoing development of an Eco Park in Jawahar Nagar. This project is expected to significantly improve the living conditions of local residents by creating a green, sustainable space that fosters a healthier and more enjoyable environment. As a company dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable water infrastructure solutions, Ramky Infrastructure Limited continues to play a vital role in shaping a more sustainable future.

About Ramky Infrastructure

Ramky Infrastructure Limited (Ramky) is a flagship company of Ramky Group, one of the leaders in the realm of infrastructure development. Since the incorporation of its business in 1994, the Company has completed a wide range of construction and infrastructure projects focusing on Industrial Infrastructure development and EPC projects in the fields of Water, Wastewater Treatment, Roads, Bridges, and Urban Infrastructure Development. With a highly skilled team of over 2000 people, headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana, it manages its business operations in India & overseas markets.

Ramky Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure development-centric, environment-concerned, and development-oriented company. Ramky is ISO 9001:2015 (QMS), ISO 14001:2015(EMS), and ISO 45001:2017 (OHS) certified for Quality Management Systems, Environment Management Systems, and Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems which the Company applies to the design, development, engineering, procurement and construction of projects.

For more details, please visit https://ramkyinfrastructure.com/

