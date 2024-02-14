Ramky Infrastructure Limited's Strong Nine-Month Performance

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 14: Ramky Infrastructure Limited (NSE: RAMKY) (BSE: 533262), announced its financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2023, and the nine months ending December 31, 2023.

Stand Alone Results:

* Ramky Infrastructure Limited's standalone performance for the nine months ending December 31, 2023, is in line with its sustained growth, with a revenue of Rs. 1,557.14 crores, recording a remarkable year-on-year growth of 39%. The company already achieved last year's (FY 2022-23) revenue within 3 quarters, despite facing short term market fluctuations causing a dip in the Q3 results

* The Profit After Tax (PAT) for the nine months stands at Rs. 275.77 crores, demonstrating an impressive 66% year-on-year growth.

* Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the nine months is reported at Rs. 39.85, reflecting the company's resilience and focus on long-term value creation.

Consolidated Results:

* Ramky Infrastructure Limited's consolidated performance for the nine months ending December 31, 2023, is in line with its sustained growth, with a revenue of Rs. 1,697.03 crores, showcasing a robust year-on-year growth of 34%.

* The Profit After Tax (PAT) for the nine months stood at Rs. 263.57 crores, demonstrating an impressive 252% year-on-year growth. This increase is attributable to decrease in Finance cost.

* Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the nine months is reported at Rs. 36.19, highlighting the company's commitment to delivering excellence in the infrastructure sector.

The quarterly results of the stand-alone and consolidated results are filed and announced, earlier this communication.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Y. R. Nagaraja, MD, Ramky Infrastructure Limited, said: "We are delighted to share our nine-month performance, showcasing the strength and resilience of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd. While short-term market conditions and liquidity priorities may have posed challenges in the recent quarterly results, albeit, company successfully reduced substantial debt, in line with our strategic priorities. Our efforts on sustainable growth has resulted in robust nine-month figures. We remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering long-term value for our stakeholders."

About Ramky Infrastructure Limited: Ramky Infrastructure Limited is a leading infrastructure development company with a diverse portfolio spanning across various segments including roads, buildings, irrigation, water supply projects, urban infra and industrial infra solutions. With a commitment to quality and innovation, the company has been contributing to the nation's infrastructure development for over 3 decades.

